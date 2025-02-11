Packers Future “CB1” Makes Impassioned Pitch To Bring All-Pro Pair To Green Bay

Keisean Nixon is definitely enjoying this offseason after his best season to date.

Although, ironically, this is the first time in three years that he has not made the 1st team All-Pro – the previous two years was as a kick returner – he established himself as a lead corner on the Green Bay Packers, behind only fellow All-Pro, Jaire Alexander.

Nixon was previously considered a decent level slot cornerback that had excelled on special teams, but with Alexander having ever increasing trade buzz surrounding him, Nixon could well enter 2025 as CB1 – perhaps even if the Packers splash out on one of the top CB free agents, like DJ Reed or Chavarius Ward.

And after a season in which he spent the majority of the time as the #1 corner, with Alexander missing significant time due to injury, obtaining an All Pro vote (at CB) in the process, Nixon has already made his desires clear.

Nixon stated his desire to be removed off special teams as the kick returner, stating, “I want to be CB1…CB1 is not doing kick returns.”

If Alexander is moved, and the 2 x All Pro KR does indeed become CB1, few could blame him for wanting to be taken off kick return duties, even if that does mean Green Bay ends up losing one of the top 5 returners in the league in the process.

Keisean Nixon Makes Recruitment Drive To Ex Teammates

But Nixon’s louder-than-expected offseason has not stopped there, as on Tuesday the former Raider may an impassioned plea to bring two of his former teammates to his new home – per his X account.

@CrosbyMaxx Come Be Great Wit A Real Team My Boi… https://t.co/TTHUrOKzHM — K9 (@keiseannixon) February 11, 2025

Yo Tae @tae15adams pull bac Up — K9 (@keiseannixon) February 11, 2025

Davante Adams is a New York Jet – for now – but with the Jets now set to release quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, his future is very much up in the air.

Adams originally left Green Bay in 2022 after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for 1st and 2nd round picks in 2022 NFL Draft, and after an All-Pro debut season for the Silver and Black, has not managed to get back to his perennial All-Pro caliber form.

This past season, after reuniting with his long-term teammate, Rodgers, Adams managed 854 yards in 11 games with Gang Green; by no means an eye-popping total, but certainly enough to think that he could do some serious damage when paired with QB, Jordan Love, in Green Bay.

Would Crosby Want To Join Nixon In Green Bay?

Maxx Crosby, on the other hand, has been rumored to be wanting an imminent departure for the ever-failing Raiders organization. Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that both he and other pass rushers have an unclear future ahead of them.

“Sources say the long-term futures of Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby with their current teams is also up in the air as massive contract extensions loom and new coaching staffs take over with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.”

Moreover, Rapoport goes on to suggest that the Packers could be an ideal destination for the 2 x All-Pro edge rusher, and that Crosby himself could well be interested in the opportunity of playing in Green Bay specifically.

“Crosby wants to win and be a big reason behind the success. While the hiring of Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll was a step toward stability, the Raiders still don’t have a franchise quarterback and have a ton of work to do to field a competitive roster. Trading Crosby for a bounty of picks would be one way to expedite that process, and Crosby might welcome the change, particularly if it’s to a playoff team where he knows people (e.g. Green Bay).”

Online recruitment is one thing, but real life bargaining is another. The Packers are close to having an elite, Super Bowl-contending roster, so perhaps general manager, Brian Gutekunst, will break tradition and take a big swing and reunite Nixon and special teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia, with their guys. If he does, NFC North – beware!