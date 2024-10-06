Packers Among Favorites to Trade for $120 Million All-Pro WR Amid Drama

Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs are currently the Green Bay Packers‘ top trio of wide receivers.

They’re a talented bunch, to be sure, but there’s not a legit star among them. At least, not yet. Reed is likely on his way, but there are serious questions surrounding Green Bay’s other key WRs.

Christian Watson, who missed eight games last season due to injuries, is currently dealing with an ankle issue. His durability remains a huge concern. There’s also drama surrounding Doubs, who was just suspended one game for behavior that “negatively impacted the team,” according to GM Brian Gutekunst.

Meanwhile, down in Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s indefinite absence has led to speculation the Dolphins may try to trade top wideout Tyreek Hill. Oddsmakers are telling you there’s a chance, Packers fans, although it’s not a great one. According to the next-team odds at SportsBetting.ag, the Packers have the seventh-best odds to add Hill via trade.

Packers Would Surely Be in On a Trade for WR Tyreek Hill, If Dolphins Shopped Him

Hill led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdown catches (13) in 2023. He was voted the No. 1 best overall player in the league by his fellow players heading into the regular season, but he hasn’t been able to put up the same kind of numbers with Tagovailoa out.

After catching 7 passes for 130 yards and a score Week 1 with Tua in the lineup, Hill has 10 receptions for 87 yards over his last three games. An incredible playmaker, Hill would give Packers quarterback Jordan Love the league’s best receiver.

So, what are the odds, exactly?

The Kansas City Chiefs (+300) have the best odds to snag Hill. Behind them are the Baltimore Ravens (+400), Pittsburgh Steelers (+600), Washington Commanders (+800), New York Jets (+1000), New Orleans Saints (+1200) and the Packers (+1400).

“We currently have the Packers with the seventh-best odds to trade for Tyreek Hill,” Robert Cooper, Sportsbook Manager at SportsBetting.ag, said, via Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. “This is a more of a personnel placement than anything, as Green Bay is still missing that true No. 1 wideout.”

Reed was Green Bay’s top receiver last season, finishing with 64 catches for 793 yards and 8 TDs. Behind him was Doubs with 59 catches for 674 yards and eight scores.

A 5-time first-team All-Pro selection, Hill has been named to the Pro Bowl every year he has been in the league. It’s highly unlikely Miami would even consider trading him, but never say never.

“While we don’t think he’ll end up playing in the Frozen Tundra, we do think the Packers deserve to be one of the ‘favorites’ considering how he could complement that offense and take it to the next level,” Cooper added.

Hill on Trade Rumors: ‘I Can Only Control So Much’

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022. Hypothetically speaking, if the Packers did trade for him, he’d be under contract through the 2026 season.

For his Part, Hill has heard the trade rumors, and says he’s happy in Miami.

“You know what, man, I’m just focused on right here and right now,” Hill said about trade rumors, via The Athletic. “We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it.”

“We’ve got a great situation here,” he continued. “My family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather’s great, the fans are great. So, we’ve got a beautiful situation here, man. Obviously, my parents always taught me (to) control the controllables. I only can control so much. That being said, we all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens, you know what I’m saying. Moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here. I love the guys.”

What he wants, though, may not be a huge factor. If a trade were to materialize, Hill would likely find Green Bay an appealing destination. We’ll see what happens.