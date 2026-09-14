Matt LaFleur Defends Questionable Starting Decision After Packers Loss

The Green Bay Packers lost 39-22 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. They led 22-10 in the third quarter before giving up 29 unanswered points. A big reason for the team’s struggles was the pressure allowed by the offensive line.

The Packers started Donovan Jennings at left guard and Jacob Monk at right guard. Both were questionable decisions at the time that will only get more criticism based on how the game went.

Down 25-22, Jordan Love was strip-sacked, leading to a Vikings touchdown. On the next drive, pressure from the inside led to a Love interception. Minnesota scored on the ensuing drive, and they led by 17 just like that.

Jennings started because Aaron Banks was out due to a knee injury. Still, Banks had missed most of the offseason with the same knee injury, so Jennings had plenty of work with the first-team offense.

Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that the time on task was the big reason he decided to start Jennings over rookie Jager Burton and veteran Anthony Belton.

Jennings struggled, allowing two pressures and committing a penalty. He had a 34.7 grade, according to PFF. On the other side, Monk was no better. He allowed three pressures, including a sack. He finished with a 47.5 PFF grade.

Now, the questions will linger whether the other options would have been better.

Green Bay Packers Make Questionable Offensive Line Decisions in Loss to Minnesota Vikings

The team played the rookie fifth-round pick Burton at left guard throughout training camp. He was getting work with the first-team going back to OTAs. However, Burton is a versatile lineman and was also getting work at both center and right guard.

Jennings was the primary backup at left guard, while Burton was a swing guard. So, that is why LaFleur likely mentioned the time on task as the reason to start Jennings. He has spent more time at left guard.

At right guard, it looked like Anthony Belton was going to hold down the job. However, halfway through training camp, the Packers decided to look at him more as a swing tackle than a starting option at right guard.

Still, he is a former second-round pick and was the Packers’ starting right guard in the final seven games of last season. The thought was that Belton could have done better than that.

Packers Cannot Handle Vikings Pressure

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love absolved the offense of a lot of the issues. Love noted that the Minnesota Vikings are one of the toughest defenses in the NFL when it comes to how they throw pressure at you.

Love made it clear that no matter who is out there, he has to expect pressure against Minnesota. The issue is how he handles the pressure.

“You’re playing this defense, you know there’s going to be pressure,” said Love. “Continue to handle the pressure, find answers, but that’s how it is when you play this defense.”

Their starting left tackle, Jordan Morgan, allowed five pressures and a sack. Starting center Sean Rhyan allowed a sack as well. Even their top lineman, Zach Bako-Bewele, struggled and allowed a sack. The guards struggled, but Love is correct that this is what happens when you play the Vikings.