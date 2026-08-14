Packers Former Draft Pick Losing Grip on Starting Job

Entering training camp, the initial thought was that second-year lineman Anthony Belton was going to slide into right guard. He started there at the beginning of training camp, but as the preseason began to near, the team started to push Belton away from the starting spot.

Belton had mostly played tackle in the week leading up to the preseason opener, and that remained during the preseason.

Belton started at right tackle, with Jacob Monk at right guard. Then, when starting center Sean Rhyan was pulled, Monk slid into center, and Donovan Jennings stepped into guard.

The competition is not over by any stretch. However, with a couple of weeks to go in the preseason, it does not look like Belton is going to be able to hold down a starting spot at guard.

Green Bay Packers Souring on Anthony Belton as Starting Right Guard

Some of this has to do with Belton. He has likely not progressed in the manner they wanted at guard. However, some of this comes down to the roster they have around him. Darrian Kinnard was expected to be the team’s swing tackle.

However, he has struggled in the NFL and has not taken advantage of the role in training camp. He played deep into the preseason opener and even got some work at guard to close things out. He does not appear to have that job locked down by any stretch.

The backup left tackle has been John Williams. However, that is a former seventh-rounder entering his second NFL season with limited experience. So, Belton could easily be their best option as the swing tackle, which is a valued role. Meanwhile, the Packers are deeper at guard, so they can afford to move into their depth behind Belton here.

Packers Interior Offensive Line Battle Continues

Monk appears to be the option to step in. He is entering his third year in the NFL, and last year he got on the field, albeit for 5% of the offensive snaps. His position versatility is valuable, but the team appears to be high on his development at guard.

They also have Jennings, who is entering his third year, all with the Packers. He has continued to progress and earn the team’s trust. Lastly, rookie fifth-round pick Jager Burton is also in the mix. He has position versatility, and the team is high on him.

So, they seem to trust one of Jennings, Monk, and Burton to win the job and be fine. They do not have that same level of trust in Kinnard and Williams. So, they need Belton at tackle more.

At the same time, Belton might just be better at tackle. This is where he played in college and in the preseason last year. He moved to guard due to injuries.

Still, Belton also committed a pre-snap penalty at tackle in the preseason opener. So, for all of the excuses, it could just be that Belton is not having a good training camp, and the team is getting worried.