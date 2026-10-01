Packers Urged to Sign Former 1,000-Yard Running Back

The Green Bay Packers have worked hard to fix their offensive line after a slow start to the 2026 season. Now that they have added three veterans with starting experience, they might be turning their attention to the players running behind the line. One free agent who could be worth a call is running back Antonio Gibson, according to Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports.

“The running back room of MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks has been insufficient through three weeks,” wrote Ferreira… “Antonio Gibson is another experienced option. The former third-round pick by the Washington Commanders also spent the past two seasons with the New England Patriots.”

Ferreira added that Gibson is currently unsigned because he tore his ACL last season. However, the ACL injury occurred in early October, so he is about a full year removed from the injury.

He should be healthy enough to bring in for a tryout. It would be similar to the team waiting to sign Kevin Zeitler until he is fully healthy. Zeitler was not available in training camp due to a quadriceps injury, but might be in the Packers lineup in Week 4.

Green Bay Packers Could Sign RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson was a third-round pick, getting taken 60th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 170 carries for 795 yards in his rookie season, showing plenty of promise. In his second NFL season, he was up to 1,037 rushing yards and 1,331 yards from scrimmage. Unfortunately, both marks remain career highs.

Gibson was not as involved the following year, posting 149 carries for 546 yards and only 899 yards from scrimmage. He had 654 yards from scrimmage in his fourth year, which was his last year with the Commanders.

After his rookie contract, Gibson joined the New England Patriots. He spent two years with the team. In 2024, he had 744 yards from scrimmage. Then, he tore his ACL in Week 5 of the 2025 season and has not played since. Overall, he has 35 starts, 787 rushing attempts, and 3,287 rushing yards in his career.

Gibson will be 28 years old and had 106 rushing yards to start the 2025 season. He could be involved.

Packers Have a Need at Running Back

It is easy to say the Packers’ running backs are being held back by the offensive line. It is just as easy to say that the Packers do not have a running back capable of overcoming the line.

MarShawn Lloyd has seen his snaps decline every week. He has just 23 rushes for 68 yards. He is losing work to Kaleb Johnson, who was traded for before the season started. So far, Johnson has 12 rushes for 38 yards.

Chris Brooks is the Packers’ passing-down back. He leads the team in snaps but is third in carries. Gibson could cut into the workload of Brooks and Johnson, which is what makes him more valuable. He has 197 receptions for 1,495 yards as a pass catcher in his NFL career. More than that, he is better than Johnson and Lloyd in pass protection.

The Packers could go from a committee to leaning into Gibson more for all roles. That makes him worth signing.