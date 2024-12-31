Packers Projected to Replace Jaire Alexander With $66 Million Corner

Has two-time All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander played his final snaps in a Green Bay Packers uniform?

It may be heading in that direction. Alexander has been a cornerstone of the Packers’ defense since being selected 18th overall in 2018, but his rough 2024 campaign could expedite his exit. Some analysts are already thinking about the veteran defensive back’s potential replacement.

“Green Bay is widely expected to be looking for some cornerback help seeing as Eric Stokes is an impending free agent and hasn’t played well. Also, Jaire Alexander has struggled to stay on the field over the last two years, and the club could save $17.5 million of cap space by making Alexander a post-June 1 cut, per Over The Cap,” Matt Holder of Bleacher Report wrote on December 30.

Holder then named current Los Angeles Chargers corner Asante Samuel Jr. as a top option to replace Jaire.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander Has Had a Rough Go in 2024

Over the years, Alexander has become known for his exceptional coverage skills, establishing himself as one of the league’s best corners. During the 2020 playoffs, for example, he became the only CB since 2006 to allow negative yards in a postseason game, limiting receivers to -3 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, per PFF.

The Packers inked Alexander to a four-year, $84 million contract extension in May 2022, securing his services through 2026. But shedding his contact would give the team more financial flexibility and could free up additional funds to address multiple positions, thereby enhancing overall team depth and performance.

His recent injury history will likely play a a huge role in the team’s decision. In an October 27 during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Alexander sustained a torn posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his knee. After missing the subsequent game against the Detroit Lions, Alexander attempted a return following the bye week on November 17 against the Chicago Bears.

Unfortunately, after just 10 snaps, he re-aggravated his knee, leading to his exit from the game and raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the season. He hasn’t played since and has appeared in just seven of the team’s 16 games this year.

Availability is the best ability, as they say, which is why Alexander and the Packers may be on the verge of a break up.

Would Asante Samuel Jr. Be Solid Replacement for Jaire Alexander?

In 2021, the Chargers selected Samuel in the second round with the 47th overall pick. If they don’t elect to use the franchise tag on him — and he’s not a shoo-in for it by any means — he will hit free agency.

But he also has had a rough go injury-wise in 2024.

“Samuel will likely be one of the top corners on the open market,” Holder noted. “He’ll be just 26 years old in October and has impressive ball skills with 37 passes defended in 50 career games. However, the current Charger has missed the majority of the current campaign with a shoulder injury, so this pairing would depend on how his medicals check out.”

In 2023, Samuel started 16 out of 17 games and finished with a career-high 63 total tackles, including 56 solo. He also hauled in two interceptions and had 13 passes defended. However, his 2024 season has been cut short due to a shoulder injury sustained Week 4.

Over his four years in the league, Samuel has been consistent in coverage, amassing with a total of 176 tackles, six interceptions and 37 passes defended over 50 games. He’s not great against the run, but if Green Bay wants to get younger at the position, he’s a decent option.

A to Z Sports’ Josh Queipo and Kyle Dediminicantanio project Samuel will sign a four-year deal worth $66.4 million with $28 million fully guaranteed. That’s just under $17 million per season.

Samuel, who just turned 25 in October, is two years younger than Alexander and is set to cash in wherever he plays. Cutting Alexander and paying him instead would also be a risk. It’ll be interesting to see if it’s one Green Bay is willing to take.