Versatile Packers Veteran in Danger of Preseason Cut

The Green Bay Packers have long held a personnel philosophy that focuses on inexpensive youth playing on rookie contracts, which has shaped not only the team’s NFL draft decisions but also rendered splash free agency signings like running back Josh Jacobs in 2024 and mega trades for players like edge-rusher Micah Parsons last summer few and far between moves.

It also means that veterans in Green Bay get squeezed out every so often, which could be the case for wide receiver Bo Melton depending on how things play out at training camp, which begins in late July, and the preseason, which runs most of the length of August.

“With the deletion of [Romeo] Doubs and [Dontayvion] Wicks from the roster, the Packers on paper are a net minus-one,” Bill Huber of ON SI wrote. “However, the reality is the Packers replaced Doubs and Wicks with [Skyy] Moore and Melton.”

“Where there could be drama is if one of the young receivers, such as Isaiah Neyor or J. Michael Sturdivant, plays so well in training camp and the preseason that he forces his way onto the 53,” Huber continued. “While Savion Williams is a lock for one backup spot, Moore and Melton can’t afford to relax.”

Bo Melton to Compete for Packers’ Final Roster Spot at Wide Receiver

Moore has a reasonable chance to serve as the Packers’ starting punt returner and kickoff returner, which would cement his spot inside the top five of the WR room.

That leaves Melton as the player who is most likely to find himself on the outside looking in should a younger performer rise through the ranks over the next two months.

Melton transitioned to the cornerback room in 2025 after playing as a receiver during his first two campaigns in Green Bay.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Melton in the seventh round in 2022, ultimately waiving him in late August and immediately inking him to the practice squad. The Packers signed Melton in December of that year and he has been with the team in some capacity ever since.

Melton played 139 snaps on offense for Green Bay in 2023, as well as 12 snaps on special teams. His action jumped to 251 offensive snaps and 142 special teams snaps the following year. Last season, as a cornerback, Melton played 185 snaps on special teams and 96 snaps on offense. He has never actually seen the field on defense since coming to Green Bay.

Bo Melton Has Served as Utility Player for Packers Across 3-Year Tenure

All told, Melton has tallied 28 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed the football 16 times for 110 yards.

Melton has amassed eight total tackles and logged two fumble recoveries, while also returning 20 kickoffs for a total of 482 yards.

The Packers signed Melton to a one-year contract worth $1.145 million during the offseason, which is the veteran’s league minimum for a player with three years of NFL service. Melton has technically been in the league for four years, but he didn’t play a regular-season snap during his rookie campaign in 2022.

Melton will play the upcoming campaign at 27 years old.