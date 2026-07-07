Packers Rookie’s NFL Future Just Got Brighter

Brandon Cisse was projected to be a fringe first-round player in the 2026 NFL draft. So, when the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 52nd overall pick, he might have felt disrespected or disappointed with his draft slot. However, he could not have landed in a better situation, according to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated.

“Cornerback has been a minor weakness for the Green Bay Packers lately,” wrote Melo. “They landed former South Carolina cover-man Brandon Cisse in the second round. Cisse is a supremely athletic cornerback prospect who is still developing the more technical aspects of his game. The Packers will provide an environment that invests in what he does well.”

Melo notes that Cisse hit the jackpot in his draft slot because the Packers have a major weakness at cornerback, and they are a patient organization that will allow him to develop.

Green Bay Packers Cornerback Brandon Cisse Hits Jackpot with Perfect Landing Spot

The biggest reason for Cisse to feel good has to start with the organization that he was drafted into. This is not the team that will abandon a pick after a year or two. This works well with Cisse because the reason he fell into the second round is that he is not quite NFL-ready.

He entered as a highly athletic underclassman with SEC experience. However, he only had one year of experience in the SEC, and overall did not have much experience. He was taken because of his potential, not because of what he currently is.

Green Bay has been a team to bet on these types and see it pay off. Just this year, the team is looking to Jordan Morgan to start at left tackle and Matthew Golden to start at wide receiver. Morgan has not played left tackle in his first two years, but has first-round pedigree. Meanwhile, Golden had a poor rookie season, but is still going to get a chance to lead the team in targets.

So, even if Cisse does not end up seeing the field as a rookie, the Packers will continue to develop him and might put more expectations on him in a year or two.

Cisse Can Climb Packers Depth Chart Quickly

While Cisse does not have to get on the field early to be deemed a success by the Packers, the possibility is still there. Cisse enters a wide-open cornerback room to start 2026.

Keisean Nixon is likely going to start. However, he is also a potential holdout candidate, as he argues for a new contract. That could give the rookie a lot of work with the first team in the summer.

More than Nixon, Carrington Valentine is on the hottest of seats. The seventh-round pick is going to be pressed more than ever after a down year. It will not just be Cisse pushing these two, though.

Green Bay also signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency this offseason. He has over 40 career starts and could immediately push Valentine. Still, those are short-term fixes. Of all four of them, the Packers are most invested in Cisse beyond this year.

So, while the Packers do not need to push him onto the field early on, if he shows signs that he belongs, the team is incentivized to push him over the others. This makes it an ideal landing spot for the South Carolina product.