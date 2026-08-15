Packers Coaches Reveal Why Rookie Cornerback Is Thriving

While the rest of the Green Bay Packers cornerbacks struggled in the preseason opener, rookie second-round pick Brandon Cisse rose to the occasion and looked like the best defensive back they had.

His play was not the only thing catching the coaches’ attention in training camp and the preseason, though. Both defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and cornerbacks coach Daniel Bullocks had glowing things to say about the person off the field. They both believe that is why he is thriving right now.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said that Cisse is the best critic of his own play. Gannon cannot even send Cisse a message with advice before Cisse is texting him with the same idea.

Bullocks had similar stories to tell. He was impressed by his preparation and noted that it is because all he does is focus on football. Cisse is young at age 21, which is why Bullocks is so impressed with his mindset.

When he does get to a more mature age, his understanding of the game could be on another level. This is why the team is so high on him after one preseason game.

Green Bay Packers Rookie Brandon Cisse is Making a Push to Start

When the Packers drafted Cisse in the second round, the thought was that he could sit for a year and develop before being thrust into the starting lineup. However, he has shown up far ahead of schedule.

So, what looked like three veterans pushing for two spots has turned into all four cornerbacks fighting to see who the best man is.

The Packers also signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency. He has 47 career starts in five NFL seasons. His experience could be valued, and the new coaching staff brought him in.

Meanwhile, the other options are returning starters, Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon. Valentine just returned from injury. His absence opened the door for Cisse to get more work with the starters.

Nixon is entering a contract year and has not handled the adversity well. A missed tackle in the preseason has the coaches calling for him to step up in the competition.

With the others having so many questions, it is starting to look like Cisse is a frontrunner for the job.

Cisse is Ready to Start as a Rookie

Cisse started his journey to the NFL at North Carolina State. He played just 130 snaps in his freshman year, but followed that up with 361 snaps in the next season. That got him some attention in the transfer portal, and he moved to the SEC to play for South Carolina.

He started in 12 games and played 492 snaps for the Gamecocks. After just one year, he decided to declare for the draft. Cisse is a bit inexperienced, but with that comes youth. He also had an excellent athletic profile from the NFL Combine. So, the upside and potential are there, but the question was what he could provide in year one.

Right now, it looks like he is going to be in the mix to start.