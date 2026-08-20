Packers Former UDFA Called ‘Dangerous’ Amid Breakout in Camp

One of the players on the Green Bay Packers tasked with stepping up due to the loss of Micah Parsons is fourth-year edge rusher Brenton Cox. Cox has five sacks in three seasons, but a lot of that is health-related.

Now that he is healthy and motivated, he is having a strong training camp.

In back-to-back plays, Cox was credited with blowing up a run for a loss on the outside. Then, he blew up the guard and shot into the backfield to force the quarterback to throw the football away.

This has not been the first time he has taken over a few snaps in a row. His new teammate and free-agent signing, Javon Hargrave, discussed how impressed he was with his pass rush ability.

“Man, he’s got every move in the book,” Hargrave said. “Especially pass rush. He went outside, inside, power. I feel like he’s got no weakness when it comes to that. There’s not too many that can do that, honestly. You’ve either got a power, or sometimes you’ve got a speed guy, but I feel like he shows everything with power and speed. That just makes him so much more dangerous.”

Cox will likely rotate in a group of players to replace Parsons. Still, it is good to know that he is a winner in training camp.

Brenton Cox is a Winner From Green Bay Packers Training Camp

Cox was a UDFA from Florida in 2023. He has been a player who has jumped up and down from the 53-man roster to the practice squad. As a rookie, he was active in four games. He played a bit more in his second season, being active for seven weeks. He produced four sacks in that time.

Cox was starting to get more work and made the team out of training camp in 2025. However, he suffered a groin injury and was hurt for most of the year. He played in four games and had one sack. That sack came in Week 18, when nothing was on the line. Overall, he has five sacks and 22 pressures on 145 pass-rush snaps and 244 snaps overall.

Now, he is in the middle of a committee set to replace Parsons.

Packers Lean on Committee to Replace Parsons

Cox will be one of four different players getting work to replace the All-Pro. The team started Barryn Sorrell over Cox in the preseason opener. Sorrell has stepped up in a leadership role. He is a former draft pick and is only in his second year, so the team is high on his potential.

The Packers are also high on the potential of rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton. The fourth-round pick has found a role as a rotational interior pass rusher on obvious pass downs. This locks him into a role that sees the field.

Another role player is Collin Oliver. The second-year player is smaller, but he can be a speed rusher who sees the field in specific packages. If they use all four in the right manner, they can replace Parsons.