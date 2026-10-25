Calls Mount For Packers to Cut Trey Smack After Disaster Game

The Green Bay Packers‘ 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions will certainly go down as a game of “what if’s” for the Packers.

From two dropped interceptions by safety Evan Williams

Easily the most disappointing facet of the game came from rookie sixth round kicker, Trey Smack. Smack went 1/3 on field goals on the day, with misses from 26 and 45 in the first and fourth quarters bookending one solitary make on the day from the 43.

In the wake of the performance, which ended up likely costing Green Bay the game, fans have been calling for the team to move off the young kicker.

“Trey Smack Misses The Field Goal In The Final Minutes.” Fan page, ‘SM Highlights’ posted after Smack’s second miss.

“I Get It, He’s A Rookie With A Big Leg. But If You Can’t Hit Field Goals In Big Moments Like This, You Shouldn’t Be Taking Them.”

The Green Bay Packers Can’t Afford To Lose Games Like This Because Of The Kicker, Not With How Much Talent They Have.

It’s Been A Problem For Years, And It’s Absolutely Ridiculous.

Something Needs To Change In The Special Teams Department.

Cut Him. ✂️”

Other fan accounts suggested semi-humorously that the team ought to not bother bringing him back to Green Bay after the game.

One fan suggested that the rookie sixth rounder was the “main reason” the team lost in Week 7.

Although Smack has hit some big kicks since entering the league this season, including a 59-yarder against the Minnesota Vikings, fans suggest his talent and big leg is not worth the inconsistency.

“The 59yd FG seems so long ago. It was fun, but Trey Smack needs to go.” One user wrote.

There is a lot of truth to that. After today’s game, Smack’s field goal percentage has dropped below 70%, a figure that would have ranked him 38th out of 40 kickers last season.

Coming into Week 7, only two kickers; San Francisco 49ers‘ Eddy Pineiro and former Los Angeles Rams’ Harrison Mevis had less than 70% field goal percentage.

Green Bay tend to be patient with their young players. But having struggled with consistency at the position ever since the retirement of Mason Crosby; with the exception of one strong year from Brandon McManus; fans are starting to reach breaking point with the amount of never-ending issues the team is having on seemingly routine procedures.

Routine procedures that are seemingly costing the Packers critical games against division rivals.