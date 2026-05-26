Big Packers Position Battle Predicted to Emerge During OTAs

The Green Bay Packers are kicking off their offseason OTAs on Tuesday, May 26.

Although they are optional for players to attend, it is important that most do, especially young guys. The foundation of the 2026 season will be formed, and some will have the opportunity to stand out before heading to training camp in late July.

Carrington Valentine, Benjamin St-Juste, Brandon Cisse to Compete for Green Bay Packers’ Starting CB Role

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report predicted some of the top positional battles around the NFL that will emerge out of OTAs. While Keisean Nixon’s starting role is solidified, who starts opposite him will be a battle between four-year veteran Valentine, 2026 free agent addition St-Juste, and the rookie Cisse.

“The Green Bay Packers were a playoff team last year, but they limped into the postseason, and the play of third-year cornerback Carrington Valentine was an issue. In 780 snaps, he allowed almost 60 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed and had a passer rating against of over 120. The team addressed that issue in both free agency and this year’s draft, adding veteran Benjamin St-Juste and using its first selection on South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse. Unless Cisse is stellar in training camp, it’s not especially likely that the Packers are going to start a rookie at cornerback. The acquisitions the team made would certainly appear to indicate a reluctance to start Valentine again. That leaves St-Juste, a 28-year-old who played sparingly last year with the Los Angeles Chargers but made 45 starts over four seasons in Washington. He’ll open the season as the starter opposite Keisean Nixon, but his margin for error will be slim.”

Regardless of whether it’s St-Juste or Cisse, Davenport and fellow Bleacher Report Moe Moton both believe Valentine will be the odd man out.

“In 2025, Valentine saw an uptick in defensive snaps compared to his first two years, lining up for 70 percent of the plays. He recorded 31 tackles and four pass breakups, but that isn’t enough to secure a lead role. Under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, rookie second-rounder Brandon Cisse, sixth-year veteran Benjamin St-Juste and rookie sixth-rounder Domani Jackson could compete for snaps on the boundary of the secondary, leading to questions about Valentine’s short-term future.”

Examining the Packers’ CB Corps

Nixon has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl nod last season. He was already a two-time First-Team All-Pro as a return specialist. Nixon is entering the final year of his contract, and will be motivated to secure a lucrative long-term deal, whether it’s with Green Bay or elsewhere.

St-Juste went from a starting to a rotational role for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, but was still very effective. He was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerback in zone coverage with a 90.1 score. In 47 career starts through five seasons, St-Juste has recorded 41 passes defensed, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three sacks.

St-Juste is probably the safe bet to start alongside Nixon, but don’t rule out Cisse. In a weaker cornerback class, Cisse may have been a first-round pick. He had a productive three-year collegiate career at NC State (2023-2024) and South Carolina (2025), recording 65 total tackles two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and one forced fumble.