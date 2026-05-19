Packers Rank Top 10 of NFL in Crucial Category

The Green Bay Packers have been built not just to have success now, but also long-term.

For the past several seasons, the Packers have fielded one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. They put an emphasis on developing young players and having manageable contracts on the books. Most of their top contributors are their own draft picks.

Green Bay Packers’ ‘Young Core’ Ranked Eighth-Best in NFL

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher report took a stab at ranking each NFL team’s young core. The qualifications are players that are 27 years old or younger, upside, production, and positional value.

Knox pointed out quarterback Jordan Love, EDGE Micah Parsons, tight end Tucker Kraft, offensive tackle Zach Tom, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt specifically. Here is his overall analysis:

“The Green Bay Packers have won just one playoff game and haven’t gotten past the divisional round with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. However, the 27-year-old has shown plenty of glimpses of being a truly special franchise signal-caller. And while Green Bay may only have two bona fide young superstars in Love and 2025 trade acquisition Micah Parsons, they have arguably the biggest young core in the entire NFL. The Packers have begun each of the last three seasons with the NFL’s youngest roster, and they’ve followed that group to the postseason. The unknown now is whether the Packers can get over the proverbial hump, win the NFC North, and make a deep postseason run. If Parsons (torn ACL) returns to form quickly, and rookies like Brandon Cisse and Chris McClellan, it just might happen this season.”

Some teams are willing to sacrifice their future to win now, but that limits their opportunities. The Packers may not make a lot of splash moves, but they stay in contention more often than not. They have leaned a bit more into acquiring veterans as of late, such as trading for Parsons last year, and signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave this offseason.

Packers Have Players on Both Sides of the Ball Poised to Breakout in 2026

Earlier this week, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named safety Evan Williams the Packers’ best kept secret. In 2025 Williams recorded 100 total tackles, five defended passes and four interceptions.

If not for being in the shadow of Xavier McKinney, Williams would probably be more well known. If Williams has another productive season in 2026, he’ll gain more recognition. Green Bay could have a tough decision whether or not to keep Williams around long-term after already giving McKinney a big sizeable contract.

On the offensive unit, wide receiver Matthew Golden was named to Pro Football Focus’ 2026 All-Breakout Team. After an inconsistent rookie year — recording just 29 receptions for 361 yards and zero touchdowns — Golden is poised to take on a bigger role in the Packers’ offense in 2026. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks now gone, Golden should start opposite Christian Watson. Golden was touted for his sharp route running abilities and ball tracking skills coming out of college.