Packers Staying ‘Cautious’ With Potential Starter After New Injury

The Green Bay Packers are playing things slow and “cautious” with second-year cornerback Carrington Valentine as he continues to recover from a new injury that has kept him off the practice field at training camp since July 31.

Valentine — who started 12 games as a rookie in 2023 — has been competing with former first-round pick Eric Stokes to start in the outside cornerback spot opposite Jaire Alexander during the 2024 season. After a promising start, though, Valentine suffered a hamstring injury that has kept him from practicing for the past two days.

At this time, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is unsure when Valentine might return.

“I think we’re still kind of going through that right now, but certainly we’re going to be very cautious when it comes to those,” LaFleur said on August 1.”Unfortunately, it’s the price of doing business sometimes. You get into camp, they’re bound to happen sooner or later for somebody and he’s been doing a lot of good things. He tried to power through it, that’s just not something you want to fight through all the time, or usually.”

The Packers also did not have newly signed cornerback Don Callis at August 1’s practice as he, too, is dealing with a hamstring injury. With Valentine and Callis both out, more reps should be available in practice for roster hopefuls such as veteran Corey Ballentine and rookie Kalen King, the latter of whom has been impressive in his first camp.

Carrington Valentine’s Work Ethic Stands Out to Vets

Valentine was one of the surprise stars of the Packers’ 2023 season, winning a place on the 53-man roster as a seventh-round rookie and taking advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves when injuries struck the team’s cornerback room. He made a few spot starts while Alexander missed time early in the year, then became a full-time starter when the Packers sent Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline.

The results were somewhat mixed, but Valentine got better as the season progressed and allowed just 35 receptions for 420 yards and a touchdown on 61 targets (57.4%) in coverage of his 17 games, finishing with five pass breakups and nine defensive stops.

Now, Valentine is looking to reclaim his place in the starting lineup against a challenge from Stokes. He bulked up and improved his physique during the offseason, going from 189 pounds as a rookie to a little more than 200 pounds heading into May’s workouts. His improved strength and size have also allowed him to play with more physicality, something that Alexander has noticed through the first several practices in camp.

“I love that kid. He’s a dog,” Alexander said on July 30. “The fact he’s gotten even bigger and stronger, it shows his work ethic and how much this game means to him.”

Valentine won’t have it easy trying to lock down a starting spot again in 2024. Stokes is back to full strength again after injuries derailed his past two seasons and has looked extremely good in the early parts of training camp. Meanwhile, Keisean Nixon appears to have the slot job on lock, making it likely Valentine will begin the year as a backup.

If Valentine wants to change those odds, though, his first step must be getting healthy.

Packers Injuries Also Include Star RB Josh Jacobs

The Packers had more injury issues at August 1’s practice than just their cornerbacks.

According to Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day podcast, the Packers’ practice report also showed that running back Josh Jacobs (groin) and rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip) did not practice on Thursday with their respective injuries.

Cooper dropped out of practice on July 31 with his new hip injury, but LaFleur did not sound overly concerned about it when talking to reporters ahead of August 1’s practice. The 2024 second-round pick has been one of the most impressive rookies of the bunch for the Packers since getting on the field in May during OTAs. He currently projects to be the No. 2 inside linebacker behind Quay Walker in Jeff Hafley’s new 4-3 defense.

As for Jacobs, the Packers’ new lead tailback said he wouldn’t classify the groin issue as an injury and indicated the team is simply playing things safe with him at this point.

“I wouldn’t call it an injury,” Jacobs said. “It’s more so [I] just tweaked it a little bit. If we were to have a game today, I’d definitely be playing. Could have practiced today even, but it’s more so just trying not to like go out there and be like, ‘OK, yeah, I feel good’ and the tweak it and make it more than it is.”

Both Jacobs and Cooper are questionable for Packers Family Night on August 3.