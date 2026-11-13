Packers Coach Signals 2 Key Returns for Division Clash

The Green Bay Packers are not expected to get Micah Parsons back against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. However, two important names who are expected to play roles are expected to return from injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur stated in his Friday press conference that running back Chris Brooks and wide receiver Skyy Moore both have good chances to return this week.

“Yeah, they definitely do,” said LaFleur on whether they have a good chance to return. “We’ll get through today, and then see where they’re at, and make a decision.”

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Brooks is now in his second week of returning to practice after the Packers opened his 21-day window. Skyy Moore just had his practice window open and has been limited the past two days. Both were placed on the IR with ankle injuries.

Green Bay Packers Could Get Skyy Moore and Chris Brooks Back in Week 10

This is an important week for the Packers to get Brooks back. The Vikings have the best defense in the NFL, mostly because of how hard it is to pick up blitzes against the team.

Brooks is the Packers’ best pass-protecting back, so the timing could not be better for Green Bay. LaFleur noted that they not only need him in the passing game, but as a runner.

“I mean, you got to do a great job in all phases,” said LaFleur on what it takes to beat the Vikings. “In terms of the run game and in the pass game versus this unit.”

The Packers will be without Josh Jacobs. So, Kaleb Johnson might start. The second-year back had a career-high 14 carries last week, so there are questions about who will lead the way. It could be Brooks.

Packers Get Special Teams Boost With Moore

LaFleur tried not to downplay what Moore will do for the offense, but he made it clear that the free agent addition is a more important presence as a return threat.

“Not that he doesn’t have value on offense, but the value as a returner— I mean, he’s a dynamic returner,” said LaFleur on the potential for an improved return game.

The Packers averaged 5.6 yards per punt return last season. Moore averaged 16 yards per punt return in Green Bay in the five games that he was healthy. They averaged 26.6 yards per kick return last year, and he is at 27.5. He could end up giving them an extra 11 yards or so this week, which is important in a division battle.

The Packers sit at 6-3 while the Vikings are 6-2. This game could flip the odds of who wins the NFC North. It is valuable for the team to get two significant names back.