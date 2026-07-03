Packers WR Christian Watson Gets Hit With Unfair Label

Wide receiver Christian Watson is one of many young players the Green Bay Packers are banking big on in 2026.

Watson is entering the 2026 season with the goal of proving he can be a legitimate WR1. That starts with remaining healthy, which he has struggled to do throughout his four-year NFL career. If not for injuries, Watson would have had a good shot to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2023 and 2025.

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson Listed Among NFL’s Most Overpaid Players

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report put together a list of players he feels are the most overpaid at their respective positions. When it came to wide receiver, he chose Watson due in part to the amount of money he will make it 2026.

“As one of the biggest winners of free agency this offseason, Christian Watson signed a four-year extension worth $92 million with the Green Bay Packers. Although the Packers won’t take a steep cap hit with Watson’s new contract until 2028, he’s owed the third-most cash among wide receivers this year behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Drake London.”

Although he is collecting a nice chunk of change in 2026, Watson is only a $10.5 million hit on the Packers’ salary cap. Moton then brought up concerns over Watson’s injury history, as well as the other mouths to feed among Green Bay’s receiving corps.

“In four seasons, Watson has yet to finish a campaign with more than 41 catches or 620 receiving yards. Because of injuries, he’s been unable to play through a full term, missing 20 career games. Keep in mind that the Packers also signed wideout Jayden Reed to an extension, and they have paved the way for Matthew Golden to take a Year 2 leap at the same position. Watson is paid like a lead receiver, but based on his recent production, he could finish third among Packers wideouts in several pass-catching categories.”

Christian Watson’s Contract Is Well Worth the Risk for Packers

Watson did not miss a single game after he returned in Week 8 of last season from the torn ACL he sustained in 2024. He played at a high level, recording 35 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Being wary of all his past injuries is a legitimate concern, but Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst structured Watson’s contract masterfully.

Watson is under contract through the 2030 season. His $31 million signing bonus ranks just 26th among all other receivers, and only 28 percent of the total value of his contract is fully guaranteed. That’s not even the highest among Packers receivers, as Jayden Reed’s contract is 39.8 percent fully guaranteed.

If Watson’s injury issues persist, Green Bay can get out of his contract very painlessly. On the flip side, if he remains healthy, Watson could finally establish himself as one of the best receivers in the league. Even if he doesn’t post gaudy statistics because of all the other talented pass catchers within the Packers’ offense, Watson’s presence will open things up for everyone else. He, Reed, and Matthew Golden, along with tight end Tucker Kraft, will anchor Green Bay’s passing attack for the foreseeable future.