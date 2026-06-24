Packers WR Christian Watson Sends Clear Message on 2025 Collapse Ahead of Training Camp

The 2025 NFL season didn’t go as planned for the Green Bay Packers, as the storied franchise limped to the finish line during the regular season, and those struggles carried over into the NFL playoffs when they fell to the arch-rival Chicago Bears.

The Packers lost their four final regular-season games and just couldn’t bounce back at Soldier Field in an attempt to get the best of Caleb Williams and company in Chicago.

It was an embarrassing way to end the 2025 campaign, to say the least.

Christian Watson: 2025 Collapse is ‘Fueling’ Packers

With the end-of-season collapse still very fresh in their minds, the Packers are using that disappointing end to last season as fuel to their fire, according to star wide receiver Christian Watson.

“It’s definitely fueling us, 100 percent,” Watson said on The Insiders. “Obviously, we’d like to move on from those things, but it’s hard to move on from the reason behind losing those games.”

Green Bay headed into the 2025 NFL season with high hopes of being legitimate Super Bowl title contenders in the NFC, and that got a considerable boost after the team acquired superstar linebacker Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

However, injuries piled up, and the team simply couldn’t put it together down the stretch despite winning nine of their first 13 games.

Watson went on to explain that it’s all about the Packers finishing games and coming through in the big moments.

“I think it really comes down to just not being able to finish in crucial moments, in crucial games, just not being able to finish,” Watson said of the Packers’ struggles last season. “That’s been a huge staple for us in terms of our mindset throughout this offseason of just consistently finishing. Finishing everything, finishing every drill, every practice, every play.

“We’ve got to be able to build on that and carry that into this training camp and start the season that way so we can finish it that way. I think ‘finish’ is a big emphasis for us this year.”

Fortunately for Green Bay, Watson and company will get a chance at a fresh start in 2026, with the Packers hoping to bounce back with a vengeance and become a force to be reckoned with in the NFC once again.

Cowboys Legend Takes Subtle Shot at Micah Parsons

Parsons’ divorce with the Cowboys wasn’t pretty, to say the least, as things got a bit ugly before the trade officially went through to send him to the Packers.

With the trade being such a game-changer for both Dallas and Green Bay for different reasons, people are still talking about it, including Cowboys legend Darren Woodson, who believes Jerry Jones and company held onto the superstar too long, as he said on the Doin’ Alright podcast recently.

“I think they’ve held on to guys way too long,” Woodson said of his former team. “And when you hold on to those viruses, man, it just continues to compound through the organization.”

Referring to Parsons as a “virus” is a bit harsh, but it is what it is at this point.