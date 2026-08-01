Packers’ 23-Year-Old Edge Defender Reacts to Potentially Growing Role

Former fifth-round pick Collin Oliver has received much of an opportunity to be on the field for the Green Bay Packers. A hamstring injury robbed him of a vast majority of his rookie 2025 season. Oliver also didn’t get a chance to practice this past spring because of an ailment.

But he’s healthy now. On Friday, he received a chance to get snaps with the Packers first-team defense at NFL training camp.

Oliver couldn’t have been more pleased with the chance or to be on the practice field in any capacity.

“Honestly, it’s just a complete blessing to be able to be out there period,” Oliver told Packers.com’s Mike Spofford. “Ones, twos or threes, in my opinion, I just see it as reps, and taking advantage of those reps is all that matters to me.”

Collin Oliver Practices With Packers 1st-Team Defense

Oliver was only a fifth-round pick. So he didn’t arrive in the NFL last spring with huge expectations.

Still, it’s been disappointing injuries have stunted his development. Especially with needing more depth at edge rusher.

As everyone knows, All-Pro defender Micah Parsons could miss a bulk of the first half this fall. That makes every repetition that Oliver referenced rather significant.

Oliver made it clear he’s trying not to dwell on Parsons’ absence. But it’s on the back of his mind.

“You know who we’re missing, an elite player, one of the best if not the best defensive players in our generation,” Oliver added. “We can’t really focus on that, though. We have to focus on what we can control, and how well we do in practice, in the classroom, and ultimately how that applies to the game.”

Oliver played one game last season — a meaningless Week 18 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings. He had one combined tackle, including a tackle for loss with two quarterback hits while playing 31 defensive snaps. Oliver also lined up for 10 snaps on special teams.

Oliver’s Injury Past With Packers, Oklahoma State

Oliver finally being healthy this summer is terrific news for the Packers. He not only missed a vast majority of his rookie NFL season, he didn’t play a lot as a senior at Oklahoma State in 2024.

During those two seasons, Oliver dealt with different injuries too. A foot injury sidelined him in his final college campaign while a hamstring problem was his issue last season.

Oliver didn’t practice during offseason workouts this past spring either.

But early in his college career, Oliver was a force in the Big 12. The hope in Green Bay is that the edge rusher can be that same kind of player after extensive looks at training camp this summer.

As a freshman in 2021, Oliver posted 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. In 2023, he had 15.5 tackles for loss again along with four forced fumbles to go with six sacks.

In 43 college games overall, Oliver registered 23.5 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss, seven pass defenses and five forced fumbles.

On Friday, Oliver rotated into the first-team defense with fellow edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. As long as Parsons is out, though, pundits expect Lukas Van Ness and Brenton Cox Jr. to start.