Hi, Subscriber

Packers Gain Additional Draft Pick After Latest NFL Announcement

  • 104 Views
  • 35 Shares
  • Updated
Packers Compensatory Picks Packers Draft Picks Packers News
Getty
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Green Bay Packers are gaining a little more flexibility to improve their roster during the 2025 NFL draft after the latest announcement from the league.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced it had awarded 35 compensatory draft picks (between the third and seventh rounds) to 15 teams for this year’s draft, including the Packers — who received an additional seventh-round selection as a result of free agency last year.

In 2024 free agency, the Packers signed running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney to four-year contracts, but they also had three notable free agents sign new deals with other teams: safety Darnell Savage (Jacksonville Jaguars), right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (New York Giants) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (Carolina Panthers).

While signing Jacobs and McKinney canceled out the losses of Savage and Runyan in the compensatory formula, the Packers remained on the board because of Nijman’s two-year, $8 million deal with the Panthers, yielding them an extra seventh-rounder.

The Packers have received the third-most compensatory draft picks in the NFL (53) since the introduction of compensatory selections in 1994, behind only the Baltimore Ravens (60) and Dallas Cowboys (58).

How Many Picks Do Packers Have in 2025 NFL Draft?

Following the NFL’s announcement about compensatory picks, the Packers have a total of eight selections at their disposal to acquire new talent in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Packers hold their original picks in each of the first six rounds, including the No. 23 overall selection in the first round. They traded their original seventh-round pick to acquire quarterback Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans last summer, but they also picked up an additional seventh-rounder trading veteran pass rusher Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline, giving them two picks in the final round.

The Packers could also add to their draft-pick stockline in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are “not moving” cornerback Jaire Alexander “yet,” but the door is open for them to find a trade partner for him. If they do trade him instead of outright releasing him, they would likely gain another selection — though, it might not exceed a Day 3 selection given Alexander’s contract is a burden.

What Are Packers’ Top Priorities for 2025 NFL Draft?

The Packers began addressing their biggest roster needs for the 2025 season when the NFL’s legal tampering period opened free-agent negotiations on Monday.

According to Demovsky, the Packers agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks on a four-year, $77 million contract, adding a new starter to their offensive line and giving them options for how best to protect quarterback Jordan Love.

What could the Packers prioritize in the draft, though?

While the Packers have plenty of time and money to make more moves in free agency before the draft arrives, they could make finding a new starting cornerback their top mission given Alexander’s expected departure and their lack of depth at the position. They are set to add veteran nickel back Nate Hobbs in free agency and will return Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, but another viable starter seems necessary.

The Packers could also prioritize either their defensive line or receiving corps. They struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks in 2024, creating needs at both edge rusher and defensive tackle alongside Kenny Clark. And while the Packers have promising pass-catchers in the fold, a dominant No. 1 option may appeal to them.

Jordan J. Wilson is a sports reporter who covers the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He has previously covered all levels of sports — high school, college and pro — for a variety of publications including The Indianapolis Star, The News-Gazette, Springfield State-Journal Register and Peoria Journal Star. More about Jordan J. Wilson

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Gain Additional Draft Pick After Latest NFL Announcement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x