Packers Gain Additional Draft Pick After Latest NFL Announcement

The Green Bay Packers are gaining a little more flexibility to improve their roster during the 2025 NFL draft after the latest announcement from the league.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced it had awarded 35 compensatory draft picks (between the third and seventh rounds) to 15 teams for this year’s draft, including the Packers — who received an additional seventh-round selection as a result of free agency last year.

In 2024 free agency, the Packers signed running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney to four-year contracts, but they also had three notable free agents sign new deals with other teams: safety Darnell Savage (Jacksonville Jaguars), right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (New York Giants) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (Carolina Panthers).

While signing Jacobs and McKinney canceled out the losses of Savage and Runyan in the compensatory formula, the Packers remained on the board because of Nijman’s two-year, $8 million deal with the Panthers, yielding them an extra seventh-rounder.

The Packers have received the third-most compensatory draft picks in the NFL (53) since the introduction of compensatory selections in 1994, behind only the Baltimore Ravens (60) and Dallas Cowboys (58).

How Many Picks Do Packers Have in 2025 NFL Draft?

Following the NFL’s announcement about compensatory picks, the Packers have a total of eight selections at their disposal to acquire new talent in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Packers hold their original picks in each of the first six rounds, including the No. 23 overall selection in the first round. They traded their original seventh-round pick to acquire quarterback Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans last summer, but they also picked up an additional seventh-rounder trading veteran pass rusher Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline, giving them two picks in the final round.

The Packers could also add to their draft-pick stockline in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are “not moving” cornerback Jaire Alexander “yet,” but the door is open for them to find a trade partner for him. If they do trade him instead of outright releasing him, they would likely gain another selection — though, it might not exceed a Day 3 selection given Alexander’s contract is a burden.

What Are Packers’ Top Priorities for 2025 NFL Draft?

The Packers began addressing their biggest roster needs for the 2025 season when the NFL’s legal tampering period opened free-agent negotiations on Monday.

According to Demovsky, the Packers agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks on a four-year, $77 million contract, adding a new starter to their offensive line and giving them options for how best to protect quarterback Jordan Love.

What could the Packers prioritize in the draft, though?

While the Packers have plenty of time and money to make more moves in free agency before the draft arrives, they could make finding a new starting cornerback their top mission given Alexander’s expected departure and their lack of depth at the position. They are set to add veteran nickel back Nate Hobbs in free agency and will return Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, but another viable starter seems necessary.

The Packers could also prioritize either their defensive line or receiving corps. They struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks in 2024, creating needs at both edge rusher and defensive tackle alongside Kenny Clark. And while the Packers have promising pass-catchers in the fold, a dominant No. 1 option may appeal to them.