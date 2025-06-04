Packers Told To ‘Consider Trading’ Away Former WR1 This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers have executed few trades in recent years; the team have not finalized anything major since they sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets back in 2023.

However, it feels like this offseason the Packers could get the trade juices flowing again in Wisconsin.

Despite most talks of trades coming with regards to former All-Pro cornerback, Jaire Alexander, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport has a different candidate in mind for the Packers to ship off.

The 2025 NFL Draft Changed The WR Situation In Green Bay

Davenport, in his column noting one player that each NFL franchise should consider trading away before the start of the regular season, believes that the choice for Green Bay should be former fourth round pick, Romeo Doubs.

“After the Packers broke their long streak of not taking a wide receiver in Round 1 with the selection of Matthew Golden of Texas,” Davenport writes, “they have a glut of young wideouts…Romeo Doubs could be the odd man out…There are no shortage of teams with passing-game deficiencies (looking at you, Pittsburgh), so if the Packers really do decide to shop Doubs, finding a trade partner shouldn’t be especially difficult.”

And as Davenport credits in the piece, Alex Kay of BR made a cogent case to do so back on May 6th.

“The 2022 fourth-round pick has been steady but unspectacular over his first three professional campaigns.” Kay wrote earlier in the month, “He’s appeared in 43 games in that span—starting 35—and has 147 receptions on 235 targets for 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns. While there’s still a chance he takes a leap going into his fourth season, it’s unlikely to occur in Green Bay. Rather than further reduce Doubs’ already slim number of looks—he was a distant fifth in Packers targets in 2024—before allowing him to hit free agency when his rookie deal expires after the season, the team should be proactive and deal him to a team in need of receiving weapons.”

Packers Should Consider Moving Receiver In Contract Year

Romeo Doubs has been a stalwart on the offense since he entered the league in 2002. And minus one small hiccup last season, he has been a good addition and a positive influence on the team over the course of his three years in Green Bay.

But, as Kay notes, he has not been quite as prolific as his early returns as a rookie may have suggested. After taking a few games to settle, Doubs had some excellent performances during his rookie 2022 season, leading to many believing that both he and fellow 2022 draftee, Christian Watson, were the future of the receiving group in Green Bay.

Alas, injuries on the part of Watson, and the failure to take that next step for Doubs has left both of their futures in significant doubt with the organization heading into 2025. With Jayden Reed and now first round pick, Matthew Golden ahead of Doubs on the depth chart, many believe that this year will be Doubs’ last in a Packers uniform.

If they get a strong offer for their former WR1, one would imagine the Packers could certainly be convinced to sell. But in a season in which Green Bay will have Watson missing significant time, and general manager, Brian Gutekunst publicly wanting to the Packers start competing for championships, the Packers certainly will not give him away on the cheap.