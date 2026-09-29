Packers Cut Ties With 48-Game Starter After Upset Loss to Falcons

The Green Bay Packers are cutting ties with a newly signed veteran offensive lineman following Week 3’s upset loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

According to the team’s transaction wire, the Packers released former Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson from their practice squad on Tuesday, September 29.

Volson — a 2022 fourth-round pick — started 48 games at left guard for the Bengals over his first three seasons and seemed like a candidate to reinforce the Packers’ offensive line after signing with them on September 17 ahead of Week 2’s matchup.

Instead, the Packers declined to elevate him to the game-day roster in two straight games and then released him after making a series of other offensive line additions.

The Packers also released running back Damon Bankston from their practice squad, creating two new openings on the 16-man reserve roster entering Week 4.

Packers News: Green Bay Signs 2 Veteran Offensive Linemen

Getty New Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson (75).

While Volson’s abrupt exit is a tad surprising, it makes sense in the context of the Packers’ latest roster moves.

The Packers officially announced two veteran offensive line signings on Monday, September 28, adding guard Laken Tomlinson to their active roster from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad and signing guard Mekhi Becton to their practice squad.

In both cases, the Packers may have found linemen with more to offer than Volson.

Tomlinson has started 162 games at guard over the past 11 seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 as the San Francisco 49ers‘ starting left guard. While his performance has declined in his 30s, his experience and leadership qualities could add value.

“I feel like I come in and provide some stability, some toughness, some leadership as well,” Tomlinson told reporters Monday after his official signing. “Obviously, going into Year 12, I’ve played a lot of ball, and I feel like I’ve still got a lot left in the tank.”

Meanwhile, Becton has “Super Bowl winner” on his resume after starting 15 games — 18 counting the playoffs — for the Philadelphia Eagles on their championship run during the 2024 season. The former No. 11 overall pick also has more starts (59) on his resume than Volson and has a degree of tackle-guard versatility that could entice them.

Packers’ Offensive Line a Major Weakness Entering Week 4

Getty Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love takes a hit in Week 2’s loss to the New York Jets.

The Packers have looked dreadful in the offensive trenches through the first three weeks of the 2026 season, sitting dead last with a 16% pass-block win rate in ESPN’s rankings.

For context, the next-worst team in the league is the Arizona Cardinals, who are winning 32% of their pass-blocks.

Green Bay’s win rate is markedly better in the run game (73%), but the run game is not yielding results that would suggest that, averaging a pitiful 48.7 yards per game through three weeks.

All that points to a problem for the Packers, one that is harder to solve with $77 million left guard Aaron Banks out indefinitely with an injury and $88 million star right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele out for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

Could that mean starting one of the new guys, Tomlinson or Becton, in Week 4?

“I think anything is a possibility, for sure. We are going to do whatever we can to put the best guys out there,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on September 29. “We have to see where they are at, where they are at with the playbook and the calls and the game plan. But yeah, everything is a possibility, and we’re going to explore all avenues.”