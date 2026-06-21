Packers Urged to Add Former 2nd-Round WR Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with two of their top wide receivers this offseason. But the team has build strong receiver depth over recent years, giving them a chance to potentially be even better at pass-catcher this fall. But that doesn’t mean the Packers couldn’t use a veteran such as Curtis Samuel to complement the group.

At least that’s what Fansided’s Dairyland Express’ Dylan Carter argued Saturday. Carter put together an argument for why it makes sense for the Packers to sign Samuel in NFL free agency ahead of 2026 training camp.

“Samuel isn’t the type of player who will make or break a team,” wrote Carter. “The Packers by no means have to sign someone like Samuel, but there’s a reassurance to knowing that a veteran player who knows how to do the job well is there to help steer young players in the right direction and step up when someone gets hurt …

“Samuel can attack the gaps and use his unique elusiveness to gain yardage for the Packers.

“And even if it doesn’t go well, there’s very little risk involved on the Packers’ part. They could simply move on if Samuel doesn’t work out with them. Green Bay has nothing to lose in this situation, so why not give him a shot?”

Samuel began his career as a second-round pick for the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft. Following four seasons in Carolina, he inked a free agency deal with the then Washington Football Team.

The past two seasons, Samuel played for the Buffalo Bills.