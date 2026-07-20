Former Seahawks RB Threat to Crack Packers’ 53-Man Roster

The Green Bay Packers have an expensive running back room this season, though not necessarily a reliable one.

That reality has created an opening for former Seattle Seahawks running back Damien Martinez to bust into the initial 53-man roster at the end of August, with training camp approaching at the conclusion of July.

Bill Huber of ON SI noted Sunday, July 19 that the biggest question mark in Green Bay’s offensive backfield is also Martinez’s best opportunity to break through: the ongoing health concerns of backup MarShawn Lloyd across his first two NFL seasons.

“Lloyd has limped through the most imperfect start to his career, with a long list of injuries (and re-injuries) limiting him to one game in two seasons,” Huber wrote. “Hopes are up for [Lloyd] entering training camp, but he’ll have to stay healthy to earn a role.”

Damien Martinez Has Skill Set to Prove Fit in Packers’ Offensive Backfield

The Packers signed Martinez to the practice squad on December 30 of last year. The 22-year-old running back has yet to take a snap in the pros.

“[Martinez] was a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2025 after being one of the better run-after-contact backs in the draft class,” Huber continued. “The Packers like big backs, and Martinez fits the mold at 5-foot-11 5/8 and 217 pounds. He used that power to average at least 6.1 yards per carry in all three seasons at Oregon State and Miami.”

Lloyd, meanwhile, was a third-round pick of Green Bay’s out of USC in 2024 (No. 88 overall).

Josh Jacobs’ Health, Productivity, Availability All Concerns for Packers Heading into Season

The other concern for the Packers is starter Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was good again last year, but his production dipped across essentially every meaningful category from 2024 to 2025. He also found himself in trouble off the field due to an incident in late May involving troubling circumstances and an eventual arrest.

“The Brown County District Attorney announced last week that he had not yet decided whether to file formal charges,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported June 2. “Jacobs was arrested May 26 in Brown County, Wisconsin, on charges of battery (domestic abuse, criminal damage to property), domestic abuse, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation), and intimidation of a victim following a May 23 incident in which police were called.”

Both Jacobs’ health and availability will be critical factors for the Packers in 2026. He battled knee and ankle issues down the stretch of the 2025 campaign.

The No. 2 running back on the Packers’ depth chart heading into training camp is Chris Brooks, who will play his fourth NFL campaign this season at the age of 26. For his career, Brooks has tallied 395 rushing yards and one touchdown on 82 carries (4.8 yards per attempt). He has also caught 24 passes for 160 yards.

Emmanuel Wilson, who finished second on the team in rushing attempts (125), yards (496) and TDs (3), left Green Bay this spring and joined the Seahawks in free agency on a one-year deal worth $1.6 million.