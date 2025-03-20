Former Packers’ 3 x All-Pro’s Contract Labelled This Offseason’s ‘Best’

The Green Bay Packers are still very much in need of a new, starting-quality receiver – even after their latest signing earlier this week.

And after not even picking up the phone to make a reunion happen with former Packer, Davante Adams, it seems that – per pundits – they may have missed a trick.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked the best offseason moves done by NFL teams this Spring, and the Los Angeles Rams‘ move for Adams – a 2 year, $44 million deal, ranks as #1 on the list.

“It might not be long before Los Angeles is back in pure rebuild mode, this time on the offensive side, if Matthew Stafford ages ungracefully at 37″, Benjamin writes, “As long as Stafford is under center, Sean McVay’s group might as well be aiming for a deep run.”

“And Adams, though also aging, remains the total package out wide, giving Puka Nacua an improved running mate on the perimeter. Even if he’s past his prime, the former Green Bay Packers star should get a boost from escaping his dysfunctional setups of recent years.”

Rams’ Move For Adams Ranked Best Of The Spring

There have been few marquee moves this offseason, relative to other years – especially considering this year’s ultra-weak free agency class of players.

However, the Rams’ deal for Adams was certainly one of them – providing the Rams with an upgrade on the released Cooper Kupp, and an excellent second option for Stafford behind All-Pro, Puka Nacua.

For a Rams team that has few explicit holes in their roster, and was on the cusp of beating a Philadelphia Eagles team that eventually cantered to victory in Super Bowl LIX, cruising past both the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs in the process, this was an important move in remaining competitive in 2025.

Why Didn’t The Packers Pursue Davante Adams In Free Agency?

There is no crystal clear answer to this question: despite at one point being favorites to land the 3 x All Pro, it seemed like the Packers were never in on retrieving their former star, whom they traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick back in 2022.

The Packers are famously hesitant to make big free agency splashes on aged veterans past their prime – perhaps sometimes being over-hasty to move off their current ageing stars, in Belichick-esque fashion.

Aged 32, Adams likely does not have more than a couple of years left in him with high-level production. But given his impressive end to the 2024 season – 854 receiving yards in 11 games with the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers – it seems like there is definitely some juice left in the tank.

Perhaps Green Bay believed that a trade could materialize for other, younger options, like the Bengals’ Tee Higgins, who ultimately signed a 4 year, $115 million deal to stay in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.

Or maybe they are confident in this draft’s receiver class, where the Packers could be in the mix to select one of Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka or Luther Burden III with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.