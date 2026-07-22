Packers’ Biggest Offseason Gambles Are on One Side of the Ball

The Green Bay Packers defense is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025. Perhaps that could lead to the team making a run, but it is just as much of a gamble, according to Jake Beckman of Fansided. Beckman listed the Packers’ defensive overhaul as the biggest gamble by the team this offseason.

“Maybe Micah Parsons will come back from his ACL, maybe Javon Hargrave will channel his inner-2022 season, and maybe Zaire Franklin will solidify the spine of the defense, and maybe their new defensive coaches (from all around the league) will build something that works,” wrote Beckman. “But it seems like that’s a lot of changes all at once. Again, it’s not completely their fault that they got thrown into this situation, but they did, and this is the way they dealt with it.”

Green Bay has a new defensive coordinator and is relying on some notable veterans to hold the group together.

The Green Bay Packers Defense is Going Through Changes

The biggest difference is the Packers’ defensive coordinator change. Jeff Hafley is gone and is now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Fortunately for Green Bay, they were able to hire Jonathan Gannon, a former head coach, to be their defensive coordinator.

Gannon did not last long as a head coach, but he has always gotten rave reviews as a playcaller on defense. There are plenty of coaches in the NFL who are much better when the pressure of being the head man in charge is gone. Gannon could easily take a step back into the coordinator role and be just fine. Still, the two styles are much different.

Gannon is going to sit back in zone more and blitz less. Hafley is going to attack and put his men right up against your skill players.

This is going to take time to adjust, and it could end with the defense being slow out of the gate.

The Packers Defensive Personnel is Changing in 2026

The Packers are also adjusting their defensive personnel this offseason. The biggest moves noted are Javon Hargrave and Zaire Franklin. Green Bay is also likely to replace Carrington Valentine at cornerback. It will either be with rookie Brandon Cisse or veteran Benjamin St-Juste.

Either way, the team will have two and potentially three new starters. That does not even mention Lukas Van Ness jumping into the lineup for Rashan Gary, and Micah Parsons likely missing time to start the year. So, the Packers could start the season with five new starters and a new coordinator on defense. That is enough to call it an overhaul.

Hargrave is a question after it looked like an injury in 2024 slowed him down in 2025. However, the Packers traded Colby Wooden because they were not happy with him. They also have Chris McClellan, which gives them two chances at upgrading.

Franklin is coming off of a down year, but the team did trade for him, so they have high hopes. Perhaps Gannon knows something others do not.

On the back end, the Packers once again have two options to start in case the first plan does not go over well. One of those options is St-Juste, who is viewed as one of the best depth cornerbacks in the NFL.

There are enough changes that anyone could view them and find reasons for pessimism. However, the Packers can rationalize every decision as well. It will be interesting to see how the defense looks different in 2026.