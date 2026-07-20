Packers Make $57 Million Move With Defensive Star Before Camp

The Green Bay Packers have locked down another one of their 2022 draft picks on a long-term contract extension ahead of next week’s start to training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are signing defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt — their 2022 first-round pick — to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with a $20 million signing bonus before the final year of his rookie contract.

“A big-time payday,” Rapoport wrote Monday on X.

Wyatt played a career-low 10 games for the Packers in 2025 due to an injury-troubled season that ended with a fractured fibula and torn ankle ligaments in Week 13. Before his injury, though, he had been on a career pace after finally seizing a full-time starter role for their defensive line. He had four sacks, seven tackles for loss and 22 pressures.

The Packers had picked up Wyatt’s fifth-year option ($12.93 million fully guaranteed) last offseason, but it is unclear how his new extension might impact his salary-cap hit for the upcoming 2026 season, based on the contract details reported at this time.

Packers Gambling on Devonte Wyatt Bouncing Back

Wyatt earned his new contract extension — which makes him the 18th-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league — with his high-level play for the Packers in 2025, but there is no doubt that Green Bay is gambling a bit with his new contract.

Wyatt might have been the best interior defensive lineman on the field for the Packers when he was healthy, but it took him three years to bloom into a regular starter — and even then, it took the team trading away former Pro Bowler Kenny Clark to solidify it.

That might be easier to hand-wave away if Wyatt had remained healthy and continued his ascent through the end of 2025. Coming off two major lower-body injuries, though, the 28-year-old defensive tackle might have a tougher time picking up where he left off.

On the other hand, if the Packers’ bet on Wyatt pays off, they could have one of the best defensive interiors in the league between him and two-time Pro Bowl veteran Javon Hargrave, who signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the team in free agency.

With a wide-open contention window, now’s the time for the Packers to gamble.

Devonte Wyatt Deal Highlights 2022 Draft Success

Regardless of whether Wyatt lives up to the value of his $57 million contract extension, the new deal further underscores the success of the Packers’ 2022 NFL draft class.

Since March, the Packers have signed long-term contract extensions with three of their 2022 draft picks, counting Wyatt. According to Over the Cap, they inked a three-year, $33 million deal with center Sean Rhyan on March 11 and upped their investment in wide receiver Christian Watson with a four-year, $92 million extension on June 4.

The Packers also handed out a four-year, $88 million contract extension to stalwart right tackle Zach Tom on the first day of their 2025 training camp nearly a year ago.

The Packers will now head into their 2026 training camp with five of their 2022 draft picks still on the roster. The list also includes seventh-round pick and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, who missed the cut in 2024 and spent portions of the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears before re-signing with the Packers in 2026 to add depth.