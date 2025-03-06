Hi, Subscriber

Packers Trade Pitch Flips 1,000-Yard WR, 2 Picks for DK Metcalf

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
DK Metcalf
Getty
Wide receiver DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of talent in the wide receiver room, but they don’t have a true No. 1 option.

Christian Watson is explosive when healthy, but the former second-round pick has missed 13 games in his first three seasons, has had issues with drops and has seen his overall touchdown totals (receiving and rushing) drop from 9 TDS to 5 TDs to 2 TDs over his NFL tenure.

Romeo Doubs has also been with the team for three years, has dealt with injury issues of his own and has yet to surpass 675 receiving yards in any of his professional seasons. Beyond that, he had issues with the coaching staff about targets in 2024.

Both Watson and Doubs will be free agents in 2026, while the other wideouts on the team — save for Jayden Reed — have been OK at their bests. Reed makes sense as the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay going forward, but the sense around the league is Packers understand they need to up their ceiling in the passing game and acquire a true star for quarterback Jordan Love.

DK Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks, has one year remaining on his contract and officially requested a trade on Wednesday, March 5. The Packers have the assets to get a deal done and, equally important, the motivation.

Packers Can Put Together Competitive Offer for DK Metcalf if Motivated

Dontayvion Wicks

GettyGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report authored a trade proposal on Wednesday that would send Metcalf to Green Bay in exchange for a second-round pick this year, a fourth-round pick next year and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

“There has been smoke surrounding a potential Metcalf trade to Titletown for a little while now,” Davenport wrote. “Deebo Samuel’s recent trade to the Washington Commanders may have lowered Metcalf’s cost in trade talks.”

Davenport noted that the lack of a first-round pick included in the deal makes it less likely to happen than some other possibilities, but Green Bay could sweeten the pot by swapping out Wicks for either Doubs or Watson, as it is unlikely both are back with the Packers in 2026 anyway — especially if Metcalf comes in and signs an extension, which would be the overwhelmingly likely end game of any trade.

Green Bay could also improve the offer by bumping up the fourth-rounder to a future third, or putting a condition on it tied to Metcalf’s performance in 2025.

Packers Urged to Consider WR Matthew Golden in 1st Round of NFL Draft

DK Metcalf, Denver Broncos

GettyWide receiver DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.

One reason the Packers might not want to send Seattle their first-rounder in this year’s draft, which falls at No. 23, is because Green Bay is probably going to need to find a starting cornerback in that spot with the potential departures of both Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes looming.

However, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus suggested in late February that the Packers should pursue Texas receiver Matthew Golden with their first pick — even despite all the youth they already have at the position — with the goal of “finding an impact receiver.”

While the Packers aren’t devoid of receivers, health and inconsistency continue to be an issue in Green Bay’s receiving corps. With contract decisions looming for Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the Packers could look to get even younger as Jordan Love’s contract starts to affect their cap space.

Golden is a talented option with versatility and movement skills that should translate well to the NFL. He has a variety of avenues to find success at the next level, showing off impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability and a penchant for beating press coverage.

If Green Bay agrees, then perhaps it’s worth it just to put the first-rounder on the table for Metcalf. However, if the need for a defensive back is too great, then the team could consider improving the offer in other ways, as it is on the cusp of contending for yet another Super Bowl following two straight trips to the playoffs.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Trade Pitch Flips 1,000-Yard WR, 2 Picks for DK Metcalf

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x