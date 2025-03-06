Packers Trade Pitch Flips 1,000-Yard WR, 2 Picks for DK Metcalf

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of talent in the wide receiver room, but they don’t have a true No. 1 option.

Christian Watson is explosive when healthy, but the former second-round pick has missed 13 games in his first three seasons, has had issues with drops and has seen his overall touchdown totals (receiving and rushing) drop from 9 TDS to 5 TDs to 2 TDs over his NFL tenure.

Romeo Doubs has also been with the team for three years, has dealt with injury issues of his own and has yet to surpass 675 receiving yards in any of his professional seasons. Beyond that, he had issues with the coaching staff about targets in 2024.

Both Watson and Doubs will be free agents in 2026, while the other wideouts on the team — save for Jayden Reed — have been OK at their bests. Reed makes sense as the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay going forward, but the sense around the league is Packers understand they need to up their ceiling in the passing game and acquire a true star for quarterback Jordan Love.

DK Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks, has one year remaining on his contract and officially requested a trade on Wednesday, March 5. The Packers have the assets to get a deal done and, equally important, the motivation.

Packers Can Put Together Competitive Offer for DK Metcalf if Motivated

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report authored a trade proposal on Wednesday that would send Metcalf to Green Bay in exchange for a second-round pick this year, a fourth-round pick next year and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

“There has been smoke surrounding a potential Metcalf trade to Titletown for a little while now,” Davenport wrote. “Deebo Samuel’s recent trade to the Washington Commanders may have lowered Metcalf’s cost in trade talks.”

Davenport noted that the lack of a first-round pick included in the deal makes it less likely to happen than some other possibilities, but Green Bay could sweeten the pot by swapping out Wicks for either Doubs or Watson, as it is unlikely both are back with the Packers in 2026 anyway — especially if Metcalf comes in and signs an extension, which would be the overwhelmingly likely end game of any trade.

Green Bay could also improve the offer by bumping up the fourth-rounder to a future third, or putting a condition on it tied to Metcalf’s performance in 2025.

Packers Urged to Consider WR Matthew Golden in 1st Round of NFL Draft

One reason the Packers might not want to send Seattle their first-rounder in this year’s draft, which falls at No. 23, is because Green Bay is probably going to need to find a starting cornerback in that spot with the potential departures of both Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes looming.

However, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus suggested in late February that the Packers should pursue Texas receiver Matthew Golden with their first pick — even despite all the youth they already have at the position — with the goal of “finding an impact receiver.”

While the Packers aren’t devoid of receivers, health and inconsistency continue to be an issue in Green Bay’s receiving corps. With contract decisions looming for Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the Packers could look to get even younger as Jordan Love’s contract starts to affect their cap space. Golden is a talented option with versatility and movement skills that should translate well to the NFL. He has a variety of avenues to find success at the next level, showing off impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability and a penchant for beating press coverage.

If Green Bay agrees, then perhaps it’s worth it just to put the first-rounder on the table for Metcalf. However, if the need for a defensive back is too great, then the team could consider improving the offer in other ways, as it is on the cusp of contending for yet another Super Bowl following two straight trips to the playoffs.