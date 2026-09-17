Packers OL Makes Feelings Clear After Week 1 Struggles

Green Bay Packers left guard Donovan Jennings got his first career start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. While the game did not go the way he wanted, the third-year UDFA noted that if the team trusts him to start again, he will be eager to show what he learned.

“I’m so eager and ready to get another taste of it because I got that first taste,” said Jennings. “I’m just ready to put all my improvements together and go out there and do it again.”

Jennings is eager to show that he can do better than he did the week prior. The question is whether the team is going to give him that opportunity.

Green Bay Packers LG Donovan Jennings is Eager to Play Again

Jennings struggled in the opener and was the lowest-graded player on the offense per PFF. The team is hoping to find another name to step in for him, and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich has already hinted at the team switching things up until they find the right fit.

The obvious change is Aaron Banks entering the lineup. Green Bay gave him a four-year, $77M contract last year. While he has not lived up to it, they are not giving up on him yet. Still, he has what appears to be tendinitis in his knee. It can flare up at any time, and it is making him a game-time decision throughout the season.

Green Bay also has fifth-round rookie Jager Burton. Burton bounced around the offensive line during the offseason programs. He got work with the first team at left guard, but also played center and right guard.

So, he does not have the experience that the others do. Still, he might bring more upside than Jennings.

Green Bay also added veteran Cordell Volson to the practice squad. They could elevate him this week and insert him into the starting lineup. Volson missed all of the 2025 season with an injury, but had 48 starts in three seasons with the Bengals before that.

Packers Have Questions Along the Offensive Line

The team has a few other questions on the offensive line as well. At right guard, they started Jacob Monk. He struggled as well. They could have started the rookie Burton in this spot because he had experience.

They also could have started second-year lineman Anthony Belton. Belton started at right guard last year. However, the team pushed him to tackle due to injuries at that position. With both tackles healthy, it would make sense to give Belton a chance at guard again.

However, Jordan Morgan did not play well in his first real chance as the team’s future at left tackle. So, Belton could end up sliding out there at some point soon as well.