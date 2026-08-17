Packers Coach Sounds Off on Emerging Right Guard Option

The Green Bay Packers‘ right guard competition is wide open. Anthony Belton was the projected starter coming into training camp. However, rookie Jager Burton, second-year player Jacob Monk, and third-year former UDFA Donovan Jennings all appear to be in the mix.

In the Packers preseason opener, it was Monk out there first, and then Jennings mixing in behind him. After Jennings played 45 snaps in the preseason opener and looked strong, the team gave him some work with the first team. Head coach Matt LaFleur discussed his rise up the depth chart and where he appears to be improving.

“He played under control,” said LaFleur. “I liked the edge that he plays with.”

LaFleur noted that there are areas of his game that he needs to improve on.

“It’s just sometimes you’ve got to temper back a little bit and realize you’re not going to get a pancake on every play.”

You would typically rather have to force your player to ease off than to try to get the spark started in your player, so this can be classified as a good problem. If Jennings can get that aspect of his game worked out, he could become a clear option in the competition.

Donovan Jennings is Firmly in Green Bay Packers Right Guard Competition

The rookie Jager Burton has mostly been getting work at left guard, as he has been pushing veteran Aaron Banks for work. Green Bay drafted him due to his versatility, so he could slide back into the right guard spot at any time. However, right now he is not as firmly in the mix.

Then, Belton appears to have played himself out of the guard battle and into the swing tackle role. He did not take any snaps at guard in the preseason opener and has been out of that mix for a week or so.

This leaves them with Monk and Jennings taking most of the work with the first-team. Jennings does not have much experience himself, but neither does Monk, making it a wide-open competition.

Jennings is Making Strides in Third NFL Season

Jennings was a UDFA from South Florida in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has been with the Packers for two years and is now entering his third. However, he has mostly been on the practice squad. Jennings has been active for two NFL games in his first two seasons. He played six snaps at left guard in Week 17 and seven special teams snaps in Week 4.

Jennings has mostly been working at left guard. Entering this year, he has 136 snaps at left guard and 18 snaps at right guard in the preseason. However, he had 27 snaps at right guard and 18 at center this year.

He finished the game with a 68.6 grade according to PFF. He had an 86.6 pass-blocking grade and a 61.2 run-blocking grade. Monk only had nine snaps at right guard, as he shifted to center after working with the starters. Still, he finished with a 59.6 grade. He had a 41.1 pass-blocking grade and a 64.2 run-blocking grade.