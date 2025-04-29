Packers Have Encouraging News On Reconciliation With $84 Million Corner – Report

During what was, all in all, a pretty successful draft for the Green Bay Packers, one position was notably absent from their draft class haul.

Cornerback.

Well, strictly speaking the Packers did pick up Micah Robinson with their penultimate pick in the draft, at #237 overall in the seventh round.

Many expected that after the departure of former first round pick disappointment, Eric Stokes, and the constant departure rumors swirling over the head of All-Pro, Jaire Alexander, Green Bay would look to find their next starting cornerback early on in last week’s draft.

And the reason why the position was not addressed was somewhat shrouded in mystery, beyond general manager, Brian Gutekunst, noting that the team just follows the draft board as it falls.

However, after a new report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, who covers the Packers, it seems like Alexander may well stick around in Green Bay for yet another season.

According to a source, the Packers and Jaire Alexander continue to talk about a possible resolution, which could include a reconciliation to where Alexander plays for the Packers in 2025 after all. All options are still on the table: release, trade or return. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 29, 2025

Jaire Alexander and Packers ‘Continue To Talk’ About Player’s Future In Green Bay

Whilst, as Demovsky notes, neither party is ready to set anything in stone, it is certainly a good sign for Packers fans that their star corner might well be staying in town.

The team only added Nate Hobbs to cornerback position group this offseason, who has shown reliably strong performances over the course of his career, but only in the slot – with his 2022 season playing on the perimeter his worst to date.

As such, a Jaire Alexander trade or release leaves the Packers vulnerable to injury – even if Hobbs starts on the outside, as head coach, Matt LeFleur, believes he can – with Carrington Valentine Green Bay’s only proven backup at the position.

What Does A ‘Resolution’ Look Like?

Jaire Alexander counts for $24 million against the cap, however the team saves just $7.5 million against the cap in 2025 if they cut him. A trade may be more plausible at this point for teams who missed out on the top corner prospects in this year’s draft.

Yet, there was not a huge market for Alexander pre-draft, and so far there have been few reports about teams lining up to sign the 2 x All-Pro given his substantial injury history over the past half decade.

For Green Bay, there is also upside to keeping him; a healthy 2025 season in which Alexander can demonstrate the ability to keep playing at his already established high level could make him a far more attractive trade piece for the team come next offseason.

And at age 28, it is not as if the Packers are dealing with some aged veteran – the Louisville product still has some tread in his tyres if he is able to end his unfortunate streak of injuries that have, sadly, taken large chunks out of recent seasons.