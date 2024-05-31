Packers Trade Pitch Sees Team Cut Ties With Recent 1st-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have shown a willingness to move on from high-profile players in recent years, and they could be on the verge of another such deal in the secondary.

Green Bay has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations with a host of talented skill players on offense currently playing on affordable rookie contracts and captained by breakout 2023 star quarterback Jordan Love. However, the secondary could be an issue as the Packers will rely on young players at the safety position and have real questions at cornerback.

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department on May 20 suggested a salary cap-clearing move in which the team would trade former first-round pick Eric Stokes following two years marred by injury.

A tough decision must soon be made on cornerback and 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes. While he has flashed some potential, he hasn’t been overly consistent and has missed extensive time over the past two seasons with injuries. Green Bay declined Stokes’ fifth-year option, but if he stays healthy and plays well, he could justify an extension before reaching 2025 free agency. If the Packers have lost confidence in him, though, trading him would save $2.3 million in cap space. The Packers don’t have a deep cornerback room and didn’t add to it until taking Kalen King in Round 7. However, free agents like Stephon Gilmore, Xavien Howard and Steven Nelson are still available.