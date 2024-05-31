Packers Trade Pitch Sees Team Cut Ties With Recent 1st-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have shown a willingness to move on from high-profile players in recent years, and they could be on the verge of another such deal in the secondary.
Green Bay has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations with a host of talented skill players on offense currently playing on affordable rookie contracts and captained by breakout 2023 star quarterback Jordan Love. However, the secondary could be an issue as the Packers will rely on young players at the safety position and have real questions at cornerback.
Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department on May 20 suggested a salary cap-clearing move in which the team would trade former first-round pick Eric Stokes following two years marred by injury.
A tough decision must soon be made on cornerback and 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes. While he has flashed some potential, he hasn’t been overly consistent and has missed extensive time over the past two seasons with injuries.
Green Bay declined Stokes’ fifth-year option, but if he stays healthy and plays well, he could justify an extension before reaching 2025 free agency. If the Packers have lost confidence in him, though, trading him would save $2.3 million in cap space.
The Packers don’t have a deep cornerback room and didn’t add to it until taking Kalen King in Round 7. However, free agents like Stephon Gilmore, Xavien Howard and Steven Nelson are still available.
Eric Stokes’ Career Ravaged by Injury Over Past 2 Seasons
The Packers already chose not to exercise their fifth-year option on Stokes’ rookie contract, which would have payed him nearly $12.5 million in 2025. The primary reason for that is the cornerback’s proven inability to stay on the field.
Stokes suffered a major injury in the ninth game of the 2022 campaign, which led to season-ending surgeries that resulted in doctors putting a plate in his foot.
Unfortunately for Stokes, muscle issues derailed his comeback season in 2023. He made his return to the field in Week 7, but sustained a hamstring strain on just his fourth special teams play of the game. The cornerback eventually returned and made two starts for the Packers before landing on the injured reserve list (IR) in Week 17, a designation that ended his year.
Eric Stokes Needs Big Year in 2024 to Remain With Packers
Stokes had a promising rookie season, in which he recorded 14 pass breakups and an interception. However, he has played in just 12 games since and has not broken up a pass or created a turnover in any of those contests.
It probably makes sense for the Packers to give Stokes one more chance to prove he can stay healthy in 2024. If he does so and returns to the relatively productive form of his rookie season, he has a chance to earn a lucrative new deal in Green Bay or hit free agency as a quality starter who plays a premium position.
Should Stokes rebuild his value to a degree over the first half of the year, the Packers could consider dealing him ahead of the trade deadline for a maximum return, though only if they have an acceptable plan to replace him.
Trading Stokes won’t move the financial needle significantly in Green Bay, clearing just over $2 million in cap space. However, Love is extension-eligible and in line for a big payday.
Thus, if the Packers are ready to move on from Stokes ahead of the 2024 campaign, they can use that extra cash to go out and sign a stopgap player with a talented history, such as Howard or Gilmore, to fill their needs in the secondary before turning their eyes to Love and the future at quarterback.