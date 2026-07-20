Packers Already Eyeing Next Move After Devonte Wyatt Contract Extension

The Green Bay Packers have spent much of their offseason reaffirming their commitment to their core group of players with some big-money contract extensions. The latest player to get paid was defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, as he put pen to paper on a three-year, $57 million contract extension with the Packers on Monday afternoon.

Green Bay clearly has high hopes for Wyatt after he starred for the team during his 10 games last season, and he joins a growing list of players that have earned new deals from the front office this offseason. While training camp is just days away, it sounds like the Packers may not be done yet, as they have already turned their attention towards getting a new contract hammered out with Tucker Kraft in the wake of Wyatt’s deal getting completed.

Packers Turn Their Attention to Tucker Kraft After Extending Devonte Wyatt

The #Packers have TE Tucker Kraft entering the final year of his deal and also hope to get something done with him. https://t.co/3lhBnlIZof — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 20, 2026

Green Bay selected Wyatt with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and while it took him a while to become a consistent contributor along the defensive line, he finally managed to do just that last season. Wyatt racked up 27 tackles, four sacks, and two pass breakups during his time on the field, with a fractured fibula ending his season prematurely.

The Packers saw enough from Wyatt to add him to a group of players that have also gotten extended this offseason, with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Isaiah McDuffie also receiving new deals over the past few months. The work isn’t done for the front office, though, as it has to get something done with Kraft, who is preparing to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

Kraft was on pace for the most productive season of his career in 2025, as he had 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns through eight games. Similar to Wyatt, though, an injury cut his season short, as Kraft tore his ACL early in November. Despite that, Green Bay wants him in town for the long-term future, and now that Wyatt’s deal is complete, it is turning its attention towards Kraft.

“The Packers have TE Tucker Kraft entering the final year of his deal and also hope to get something done with him,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X shortly after the news of Wyatt’s extension came to light.

Packers Hoping to Extend Tucker Kraft Before Week 1

The Packers have known all offseason long that Kraft needs a new deal, but it’s looking like this is going to be one of the final items of business the front office tackles ahead of the new campaign. Yes, it is a bit concerning that Kraft is coming back from a serious injury, but he has looked capable of becoming a top-five tight end in the league when he is healthy over the past two years.

Teams don’t want contract situations becoming distractions once training camp gets underway, so you can bet Green Bay is going to have a sense of urgency to get something done with Kraft sooner rather than later. The extensions just keep on coming in for the Packers, and while the ink on Wyatt’s deal hasn’t even dried yet, it doesn’t look like the team is done doing business just yet this offseason.