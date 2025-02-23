Hi, Subscriber

Former Packers’ Future Hall of Famers Predicted To Join Forces At NFC Powerhouse

The Green Bay Packers‘ offense is certainly nothing to smirk at, coming in 7th in total offense (yards) and 8th in scoring offense (points).

However, in recent years, the team has rebalanced towards becoming a run-focused team under head coach, Matt LeFleur, rather than the pass-dominant operation they ran under Mike McCarthy that even spilled over into LeFleur’s earlier days as former QB, Aaron Rodgers won his third and fourth MVPs in 2020 and 2021

Many Packers fans yearn for the days of Aaron Rodgers and his All-Pro WR1, Davante Adams, who after making three 1st All-Pro teams and being the seemingly undisputed top wideout in the NFL atop the 2020s, will very likely join the 4 x MVP in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his time comes.

What Will Happen To Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams?

After Rodgers’ very tumultuous break-up with the organization, alongside the development of new franchise QB, Jordan Love, it doesn’t seem like he will be re-joining the Packers anytime soon.

The door is still somewhat ajar for Adams to return, despite turning down more money from the Packers to play for the Las Vegas Raiders – the team he grew up rooting for – back in 2022, but it feels like that possibility is still slim, despite being recruited by current players.

Instead, an NFL general manager, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, predicts that Rodgers will join the 2021 Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

“Based on recent reports and public comments and other things churning in the broader NFL rumor mill”, Florio writes, “One experienced G.M. has a prediction as to how the Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers companion mysteries will be resolved…

There’s a belief that Rodgers’s desire to play for the Rams will get him to do a sweetheart dealThat frees up cash and cap space to be used in 2025 or banked for the coming wave of second contracts, starting in 2026 with receiver Puka Nacua.”

Could Adams And Rodgers Play Together One Last Time?

Moreover, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton goes a step further, suggesting that the pair could reunite, as they did in New York, in LA.

“According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers would be “thrilled” to play with the Rams if they don’t work out a new deal with Stafford.

The Rams can acquire Rodgers and Adams as a package deal to replace Stafford and Kupp and stay in a win-now window. They would also have their first-round pick to take a quarterback or address another position of need.

Once the Rams move on from Kupp, they will have at least $51 million in cap space and more targets in the passing game available for Adams.”

Both predict that Rodgers will end up with the Rams, a potentially strange outcome, given the play differences between him and Stafford last season were minute – with Stafford even arguably playing better football by the end of the season.

Not to mention the fact that the former Georgia standout is four years younger than Rodgers, and has a markedly less polarizing effect than the 4 x MVP.

But Rodgers has always had the natural tools and rocket arm that eclipse all NFL QBs besides perhaps Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. If Sean McVay feels like he can revive the former Super Bowl champion and that he can elevate the team’s QB play – which was admittedly up-and-down with Stafford this past season – it could well make sense as a short term solution.

 

