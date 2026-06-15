Former Packers QB Given Brutal One-Year Warning With New Team

The Green Bay Packers have their franchise quarterback in Jordan Love. But they were also more than content with what became one of the NFL’s top backup quarterbacks over the last two seasons in Malik Willis.

After spending two years in Green Bay, Willis earned himself a hefty new three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins after entering free agency this offseason.

The 27-year-old will likely be remembered fondly in Green Bay for stepping in when Love dealt with minor injuries. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to establish himself as a full-time starter in Miami.

However, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan appears skeptical about how that opportunity will play out.

Malik Willis Receives Bust Prediction Ahead of Dolphins Debut

Sullivan recently named Willis among quarterbacks he believes could ultimately bust entering the 2026 season.

“Malik Willis is one of the more fascinating players to monitor entering the 2026 season,” Sullivan wrote.

Sullivan acknowledged there are reasons to believe Willis can succeed.

He pointed to Willis’ productive stretch in Green Bay, along with the fact that he’ll reunite with familiar faces in Miami after head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan also made the move from the Packers organization.

Still, he believes several factors are working against him.

“On the other hand, the Dolphins play one of the toughest schedules in the NFL next season and don’t have a particularly competitive roster,” Sullivan wrote.

The Dolphins rank with the fourth hardest schedule in 2026, according to ESPN. Willis and Miami will make their way through that schedule without the likes of former playmakers Jayden Waddle, Tyreek Hill and others.

The bigger concern, though, may be what comes after 2026.

“If the Dolphins are bad in 2026, they’ll own a high first-round pick in a 2027 NFL Draft loaded with high-caliber quarterback prospects,” Sullivan wrote.

“Even after signing a three-year, $67.5 million contract in March, Willis could see Miami move on from him a year from now, even if it isn’t entirely his fault.”

Miami will have plenty of potential quarterback options in the 2027 draft. Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Darian Mensah and more are all projected first round picks.

Malik Willis Posted Impressive Numbers in Green Bay

Ultimately, Sullivan’s prediction was straightforward.

“Our prediction: Will bust.”

Despite the prediction, Willis’ brief time with the Packers produced encouraging results.

Over the last two seasons while filling in for Love, Willis went 2-1 as a starter while completing 80% of his passes and posting a 132.4 passer rating.

During that same span, he ranked first in both yards per attempt at 11.3 and yards per rush at 8.3.

“If he comes close to those numbers over a full season, it’d be difficult for Miami to replace him regardless of where it’s picking,” Sullivan wrote.

The challenge, of course, will be maintaining that efficiency over an entire season instead of a handful of starts.

For Green Bay, the decision to move on was easy with Love firmly established as the franchise quarterback.

For Willis, though, 2026 will likely determine whether he’s a long-term answer in Miami or simply another stop in his NFL career.

The opportunity is there, but Sullivan believes the margin for error may already be smaller than many expected.