Packers’ Forgotten 338-Pound DL Suddenly Emerging With Starters

The Green Bay Packers kept Jonathan Ford around this offseason to compete for a depth role along their defensive front.

Nevertheless, he’s beginning to make a case for something more.

Ford, a 338-pound defensive tackle and former Packers seventh-round pick, has worked with Green Bay’s starting base defense during training camp.

His recent surge has made him one of the more unexpected names pushing for a role ahead of the regular season.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman named Ford one of five Packers players to watch in Friday’s preseason matchup in Denver after his noticeable stretch of practices.

Ford’s opportunity comes after a winding route back to Green Bay.

He spent his first three NFL seasons with the Packers before the Chicago Bears signed him off Green Bay’s practice squad in 2024. The Packers reclaimed him off waivers in December 2025 and re-signed him to a one-year deal in March.

At the moment, the 27-year-old is beginning to turn that reunion into a legitimate roster push.

Packers’ 338-Pound DL Has Slid Into Starting Mix

Ford’s size has always stood out.

His play lately has begun doing the same.

Packers.com reported Wednesday that Ford is among the unofficial team leaders in run stuffs during training camp. He has also taken snaps alongside Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks with the starting base defense.

Head coach Matt LaFleur praised Ford’s development, mentioning both his maturity and his ability to hold up in the middle.

“I see a guy that’s really matured as not only a football player but as a person,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com. “He is a load inside, and he’s done a really nice job playing the nose position and defeating blocks. He’s been pretty impactful throughout camp.”

Schneidman also highlighted Ford after Tuesday’s practice, when the 6-foot-5 defensive tackle threw running back Jaden Nixon to the ground during a rep. The play drew a reaction from offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who stepped in and shoved Ford afterward.

The exchange added to what has been a solid stretch for Ford, who has earned increased work despite Green Bay having several entrenched options up front.

Ford told Packers.com that the current defensive scheme fits what he does best. He described his role as holding his ground against the run and creating pressure from the interior.

That skill set could land him on the 53-man roster if his summer continues trending upward.

Ford’s Packers Return Has Come Full Circle

Ford’s NFL career has required patience.

Green Bay selected him No. 234 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Miami. He remained in the organization for multiple seasons but didn’t appear in a regular-season game for the Packers during his first stint.

Chicago gave him his first NFL action. Ford played four games for the Bears in 2024 and eight more in 2025 before Green Bay claimed him late last season.

The Packers then brought him back on a one-year contract in March, a move that initially looked like a depth addition.

Five months later, Ford is pushing for more.

He has appeared in only 13 regular-season games through his first four NFL seasons, making his current run with the starters a significant opportunity in his career.

Friday in Denver is a vital occasion for him, as two preseason games remain for Green Bay before coaches finalize roster decisions.

And although the defensive line room has enough competition that nothing is guaranteed, Ford has already done enough to force his way into the conversation.