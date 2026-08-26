Green Bay Packers’ $18 Million Defender Floated as Trade Candidate Ahead of 2026 Season

The Green Bay Packers made it a strong emphasis this offseason to improve their secondary unit.

GM Brian Gutekunst signed Benjamin St-Juste and drafted the likes of Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson, which means current members of the DB room could find themselves in an awkward spot on the roster.

With the 2026 season rapidly approaching, the Packers stand out as a team in the NFC that could be active in trade discussions, and one candidate is Keisean Nixon, who is in the final year of a three-year, $18 million contract.

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Packers’ Keisean Nixon Named One of 3 Possible Green Bay Trade Possibilities

In a recent piece by Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports, Keisean Nixon is floated as one of three possible Packers trade targets.

They wrote (about Nixon):

“Nixon has expressed frustration about potentially battling for a starting spot, and with Cisse stepping up and Carrington Valentine coming back, the Packers appear comfortable exploring life without Nixon. The veteran still carries trade value around the NFL because of his starting experience at cornerback and his All-Pro credentials as a kickoff returner.”

The other two names that Ferreira floated were Karl Brooks and Tyrod Taylor.

Carrington Valentine has also been tossed around in trade rumors, which makes it a case of one or the other between Nixon and Valentine as to who could be moved. There’s also the possibility that the Packers want to keep both of them to ensure their cornerback depth is still strong.

However, Ferreira also added this about what could potentially get a trade done: