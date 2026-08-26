Green Bay Packers’ $18 Million Defender Floated as Trade Candidate Ahead of 2026 Season

The Green Bay Packers made it a strong emphasis this offseason to improve their secondary unit.
GM Brian Gutekunst signed Benjamin St-Juste and drafted the likes of Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson, which means current members of the DB room could find themselves in an awkward spot on the roster.
With the 2026 season rapidly approaching, the Packers stand out as a team in the NFC that could be active in trade discussions, and one candidate is Keisean Nixon, who is in the final year of a three-year, $18 million contract.
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Packers’ Keisean Nixon Named One of 3 Possible Green Bay Trade Possibilities
In a recent piece by Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports, Keisean Nixon is floated as one of three possible Packers trade targets.
“Nixon has expressed frustration about potentially battling for a starting spot, and with Cisse stepping up and Carrington Valentine coming back, the Packers appear comfortable exploring life without Nixon. The veteran still carries trade value around the NFL because of his starting experience at cornerback and his All-Pro credentials as a kickoff returner.”
The other two names that Ferreira floated were Karl Brooks and Tyrod Taylor.
Carrington Valentine has also been tossed around in trade rumors, which makes it a case of one or the other between Nixon and Valentine as to who could be moved. There’s also the possibility that the Packers want to keep both of them to ensure their cornerback depth is still strong.
However, Ferreira also added this about what could potentially get a trade done:
“If Green Bay can find a trade partner willing to offer reasonable compensation, moving on from Nixon would save cap space and clear a roster spot and playing time for younger players the Packers are developing.”
The good news for Green Bay is that they have a solid roster, and that’s created a surplus, which gives them leverage in any trade talks. Nixon has one-year left on his $18 million deal and is owed $5 million.
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Looking at Keisean Nixon Right Now…
As training camp has progressed, there are indicators that Keisean Nixon may no longer have a starting spot on the Packers defense, even despite being named to the Pro Bowl in 2025.
Nixon will be entering his 8th season in the NFL, and his fifth with the Green Bay Packers. He’s a 2X All-Pro cornerback and has four total interceptions in his career (1 in each of the last four seasons).
To go along with the four INTs, Nixon has also totaled 33 pass deflections in his career.
It will be interesting to see how Nixon (a very tenured DB) fits into the Packers’ defensive plans when the 2026 season begins.
Green Bay Packers’ $18 Million Defender Floated as Trade Candidate Ahead of 2026 Season