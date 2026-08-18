Former Packers UDFA With 105 Starts Signs With AFC Contender

When the Green Bay Packers signed undrafted free agent Greg Van Roten out of Penn in 2012, they might not have anticipated his playing career extending into the 2026 season. Van Roten has continued his NFL career, as he signed a deal with the New England Patriots.

He will now continue his long and impressive career and add to a list of impressive UDFA additions on the offensive line by the Packers.

Former Green Bay Packers UDFA Greg Van Roten Signs with New England Patriots

Van Roten started his career with Green Bay, but only spent two years there. He was only active for ten games and was let go after the 2013 season. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 20214, but was let go in training camp.

After that, he signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL. He spent three years in the CFL, and it was starting to look like his NFL career was over. However, he was given a chance by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He did not stick with the Jaguars, but it gave him a chance with the Carolina Panthers, and that was his path back into the NFL.

He was active for 10 games with Carolina in 2017, but then started all 16 games for the team in 2018. In 2019, he was an 11-game starter, but the team let him walk in free agency.

Still, he signed with the New York Jets and started with them for 10 games. Then next year he signed with the Buffalo Bills, but only started in four games.

Still, he was a 17-game starter over the next three seasons. He started for the Las Vegas Raiders and then for the past two years on the New York Giants. Now, he is in the mix with the Patriots.

Overall, he has 105 starts and 144 games active. That is a heck of a find for a UDFA.

Packers Have Success With UDFA Offensive Lineman

The Packers have done a strong job finding undrafted free agents on the offensive line and turning them into players with long careers. A few examples include tackle Yosh Nijman, left guard Lane Taylor, center Evan Dietrich-Smith, right guard Lucas Patrick, and right tackle Don Barclay.

Nijman has 29 career starts and started in 22 games with Green Bay. Taylor started in 50 games with the Packers and 55 games overall in the NFL. Dietrich-Smith started in 25 games for the Packers and 53 games overall. Patrick has 34 starts with the Packers and 65 starts overall. Barclay has 25 career starts, with 24 coming in Green Bay. That is a strong track record.

This year, the team has Donovan Jennings, who is competing to start at right guard as a third-year UDFA whom the team has developed. They have found ways to make the most of the UDFA linemen they have signed in recent years.