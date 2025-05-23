Packers Release 26-Year-Old CB to Sign Former Jaguars Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers are making a few tweaks to their offseason roster at the cornerback position before rolling into the official start of OTAs next week.

According to the team’s transaction wire, the Packers released 26-year-old cornerback Kaleb Hayes and signed former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round pick Gregory Junior on Wednesday in a pair of corresponding roster moves.

The Packers had originally signed Hayes to a reserve/future contract in January after their elimination from the 2025 NFL playoffs. The former undrafted cornerback — who recorded 4.33-second speed and a 40-inch vertical at BYU’s 2023 pro day — has spent time with three other teams, but he has yet to win an in-season active-roster spot.

Instead, the Packers will see if Junior — who has played 10 career games — can offer them something more at the position after an exodus of free-agent cornerbacks. Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell all signed with other teams in free agency; however, Rochell is back on the market after Kansas City released him in early May.

The Packers will hold their first session of OTAs from May 27-28.

Gregory Junior Adds CB Depth & Special-Teams Value

Junior isn’t the most recognizable cornerback name the Packers could have added, but the 2022 sixth-round pick has experience on both defense and special teams that could make him a sleeper candidate to win a roster spot, if he manages to play his cards right.

In 10 career games with the Jaguars, Junior recorded 17 tackles (11 solo), two tackles for loss and one pass deflection, but he played just 111 total defensive snaps in that span. He also logged the exact same number of special-teams snaps; although, he played all but five of them during the 2023 season with Jacksonville — when he was most active.

While Junior’s experience does not measure up to Packers veterans such as Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs (newly signed) and Jaire Alexander, it does give him an edge over other young players on the Packers’ 90-man roster with limited playing time.

Of the Packers’ 11 rostered cornerbacks, three of them are rookies, including seventh-round pick Micah Robinson. They also have Kalen King (2024 seventh-rounder) and second-year Kamal Hadden on the roster, neither of whom has played a defensive snap in the NFL yet. Junior is still facing steep odds, but his experience could help him out.

How Will Things Play Out With Jaire Alexander & Packers?

The Packers might have a new cornerback in the fold, but the biggest question hanging over them at the position is still about the immediate future of their No. 1: Alexander.

Alexander — a two-time Pro Bowler — has been a primary subject of discussion during the Packers’ 2025 offseason. His injury troubles have limited him to just seven games in each of the last two seasons, while his vague end-of-season comments directly raised questions about whether he would even return to the team for the 2025 season.

The Packers have also done nothing to dispel the notion that they could move on from Alexander before the 2025 season. While the team bucked expectations when it did not select a cornerback earlier than the seventh round of the 2025 draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst has continued to say there are “no updates” on Alexander’s situation while also leaving the door open on all possibilities — including his possible return.

So … what exactly will happen here?

With the draft now behind them, the Packers should logically want to keep Alexander even after signing Hobbs to a $48 million contract in free agency. He is a high-level player when he is healthy, and if the Packers cannot find a suitable trade partner — or, rather, cannot find suitable compensation — then keeping him makes a lot of sense.

What Alexander wants is also important, though. If the 28-year-old cornerback feels as though his time with the Packers has run its course and is not interested in returning to the team in 2025, he could force them to move on, even if it means cutting him loose.