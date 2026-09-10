Jordan Love Sends Message to Vikings 14-Year Veteran

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was surprised to hear that he would possibly be facing 14-year veteran Harrison Smith when his team takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Love joked that he thought Smith was retired.

“I thought he was retired,” said Love with a smirk on his face. “Him coming out of retirement, good for him, that’s cool.”

Smith sat out the entire offseason and decided whether to return or not. The Vikings had a few secondary injuries in the preseason, and the team called on Smith to see if he still wanted to play. He re-signed with the team less than a week before the start of the season.

While the team has not made it clear how they plan to use Smith or if they even plan to let him play in Week 1, Love made it clear that he demands their respect and they will anticipate him being out there.

“We’ll see, we’ll plan for him being out there and adjust whatever the case may be,” said Love. “But he is a very good player, so I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Love is 4-5 against the Minnesota Vikings with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. One of those interceptions was Smith’s.

Green Bay Packers Are Preparing for Harrison Smith

As things stand, the Vikings cornerbacks are James Pierre, Byron Murphy, and Isiah Rodgers. At safety, they have Jay Ward, Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson. So, they can get by without Smith. However, the team signed Jamal Adams earlier in the offseason and was using him in a versatile box role.

Adams ended up on the IR, ending his season before it even started. So, the team felt there was a need for an additional defensive back.

Smith has spent all 14 seasons with the Vikings. He made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections in his career. However, the 36-year-old has not made the Pro Bowl since 2021. He has still been a quality player, but not quite to the level of his old days.

Packers Have a Plan for Harrison Smith

The Packers are expected to be more pass-heavy this season. With Josh Jacobs on the Exempt list, the team will be without their top running back. MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson had 34 carries between them. Chris Brooks is viewed as a depth back.

So, the Packers will lean more into the pass. They have three established receivers in specific roles. Christian Watson is the speed threat, Jayden Reed is the slot, and Matthew Golden is the X receiver who is being asked to take on press coverage.

Between those three and Tucker Kraft, it is clear the Packers’ best plan is to lean into the passing attack. So, the Vikings will be trying to get Smith back on the field to combat the Packers’ potential pass-heavy attack.

We will see what plan Love and the Packers have for Smith.