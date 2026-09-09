Vikings Have Major Harrison Smith Question Before Packers Clash

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on whether Harrison Smith will play or not on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon about the timeline.

Smith officially made his decision to return to the organization on September 5. He signed with the organization on September 8 as the Vikings get set to take on the Green Bay Packers. Now, he has an opportunity to play in the opening game, although that is not set in stone. O’Connell spoke about where Smith stands, per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said the team doesn’t know yet as far as Harrison Smith’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Vikings Star Comes In On High Note

Smith comes into the 2026 campaign after a solid 2025 season. He played in 15 games and recorded 54 total tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and a sack. He had a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 63 overall. Smith was a key veteran for Brian Flores’s defense and remained a valuable leader throughout the year.

Although he was an older veteran, Smith still proved he had plenty left in the tank. He played his 200th career regular-season NFL game last year and became the fifth player in Minnesota Vikings history to accomplish this milestone. The playmaker also turned back the clock on Christmas Day as the Vikings were able to win by a 23-10 margin. Smith was a big reason why the team was able to get a victory. He recorded one sack, one interception, two tackles for loss, and three pass deflections. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Smith Fills Major Need For Vikings

Now, Smith will be needed in a major way. The safety position has been bitten by the injury bug so far this year. For example, Jacob Thomas has an illness that has put him on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. Couple that with a season-ending injury to Jamal Adams in the preseason, and the safety position does not have a ton of depth.

Smith should be able to provide stability and a bit of reinforcement for the unit. He is in a unique position here as he has not had a full week of practice. This could undoubtedly raise concerns about his conditioning as far as the game is concerned. However, he does have familiarity with that, and from a playbook perspective, it shouldn’t be too difficult for Smith to learn the plays. If anything, it could be a bit of a balancing act for Smith. His IQ may be a bit sharper than his body to begin the season.

Nevertheless, it will be an asset for the Vikings to have him in the fold. The organization desperately needs a veteran leader and additional help at safety. Smith has been a staple on the Vikings’ defensive unit for quite some time. He may not be the player he once was, but he should be able to at least offer them stability and a familiar face within the unit itself.

Perhaps even more encouraging, he has familiarity with Packers quarterback Jordan Love. That alone could prove to be extremely valuable. In any of them, it will be interesting to see if he will suit up on Sunday.