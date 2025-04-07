Packers Host 4.45 40 Yard Receiver As Hopes Rise For Team To Buck Age-Old Trend

Despite bringing in cornerback, Nate Hobbs, and receiver, Mecole Hardman as free agents this offseason, the Green Bay Packers‘ two biggest needs heading into this year’s draft are, unquestionably, at receiver and corner.

With the future of Jaire Alexander remaining uncertain, and Nate Hobbs’ abilities generally slot-focused, the Packers have a big question mark at outside corner opposite Keisean Nixon – who himself is going into a contract year.

At at receiver, the team announced last week that former second round pick and big-bodied speedster, Christian Watson, will miss at least half of the 2025 NFL season. Whilst fellow wideouts, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have impressed and produced, neither is considered to be a legitimate WR1 type player.

So it will give much pleasure to Packers fans that Green Bay hosted potential 1st round pick and current national champion, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, for a two-day visit – per Adam Schefter.

Ohio St. WR Emeka Egbuka is visiting today and Tuesday with the Green Bay Packers. Egbuka spent Friday and Saturday visiting the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2025

Packers Hosting Top Receiver For Pre Draft Visit

Like the projections for many players this draft season, ideas for where Egbuka vary massively depending on the different reports and mock drafts published. Some have him going as high as the mid-late teens, whilst some have him falling out of the first round altogether.

Indeed, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has repeatedly mentioned on the Move The Sticks podcast that there could be as few as just one additional receiver joining Colorado two-way phenom, Travis Hunter, in the first round of this month’s draft.

Yet, that will not deter the Packers, who know they have to find some offensive skill-position support for franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, having already bought in left guard, Aaron Banks, on the open market last month.

Could The Packers Finally Draft a Receiver In Round 1

Green Bay has not drafted a first round receiver since taking Javon Walker in 2002 with the 20th overall pick.

In a year where they seem fairly secure on both the offensive and defensive lines, it would make sense to invest in a playmaker on offense that the organization badly needs if they are to compete with the big guns in the NFC.

Although this feels like anything but a lock, and it would not be a shocker to see them take an edge rusher early on – despite comments from GM, Brian Gutekunst.

Nor would it be particularly surprising to anyone if Green Bay selects a corner at #23, regardless of Alexander’s continuing presence, and Gutekunst’s comments revealing his belief that Hobbs can be a boundary corner full time for the Packers.

But any Packers writer worth their weight in salt can tell you that the biggest need at this point is at receiver, especially as both Doubs and Watson are coming into contract years – with neither having played at a level deserving of a big extension up until this point in time.

Ultimately, the Packers will assuredly find a way to select anyone but a receiver in the first round – and will somehow find their way into taking a defensive tackle, linebacker, or perhaps Ohio State’s left tackle, Josh Simmons, who visited with the team on Monday

But the team – and fans – can still have hope that at last, the Packers will find some legitimate reinforcements in their WR room.