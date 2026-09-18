Packers Insider Reveals Expected Starting OL Changes

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line was the biggest issue in the Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In an effort to improve the group, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich admitted that he expects the team to look into changes to determine who the best five are. However, Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic is a bit skeptical when it comes to how much shifting the team will do.

Schneidman admitted that if veteran Aaron Banks is healthy, he is going to get the start. However, Stenavich was mostly discussing right guard and the potential of giving second-year lineman Anthony Belton a look. In that regard, Schneidman sees the team staying patient with who they started in Week 1.

“Let’s assume Aaron Banks is back from his knee injury, too, sending Donovan Jennings to the bench,” wrote Schneidman. “Even if Belton is a candidate to start at right guard, where he started seven games last season, they chose Jacob Monk over him based on an entire summer of evidence. I don’t think Monk loses his job because of performance just yet. I’ll predict, from left to right, Jordan Morgan, Banks, Sean Rhyan, Monk, and Bako-Bewele.”

So, this would signify one change, but not the overall changes that most fans are looking for.

Green Bay Packers Looking for Best Five on Offensive Line

The other three starters appear to be locked. Zach Bako-Bewele was not great coming back from his injury, but he is given a pass to shake off rust after a patellar tendon injury ended his 2025 campaign. Sean Rhyan struggled, but the Packers just gave him a three-year extension to start at center.

Jordan Morgan struggled as well, but the third-year player is getting his first real chance to show what he can do at left tackle. He is a former first-round pick, so he will get a bit of a leash to learn the position.

This leaves the two guard spots. If Banks is healthy, he is going to start. However, he might be more of a game-time decision, and it would be hard for Schneidman to project.

So, his biggest projection is the team keeping Monk over Belton.

Packers Might Continue to Start Jacob Monk Over Anthony Belton

Belton is a former second-round pick and had experience at the spot from last year. However, the team pushed him from guard to tackle in the early weeks of training camp. They claimed it was due to Zach Bako-Bewele being injured and Belton being the best option at right tackle if he could not start. However, Bako-Bewele did start, and Green Bay still did not push Belton back inside

Stenavich hinted that the team could move Belton inside now that they know Bako-Bewele will start. However, Schneidman believes the team pushed Belton outside because they liked Monk more than Belton on the inside. They pushed Belton out to get Monk more looks before the season. So, they will stick with Monk. Time will tell what the outcome is.