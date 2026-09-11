Packers Preseason Standout Poached by AFC Contender

The Green Bay Packers are losing practice squad defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy to the Houston Texans. The Texans are placing their rookie second-round draft pick, Kayden McDonald, on the IR due to an ankle injury. In a corresponding move, they added Crumedy.

Because the Texans are signing him to their active roster, the Packers had to either call him up to the roster and keep him there for four weeks, or they had to let him go to Houston. Green Bay currently has seven defensive linemen on their 53-man roster.

It would have been hard to add an eighth, so they had to let Crumedy sign with the Texans. He will spend at least the next four weeks on the Texans’ active roster.

Green Bay Packers Lose Jaden Crumedy to Houston Texans

Crumedy is a former sixth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. He spent a good portion of his rookie season on the IR. The team brought him back in 2025, but he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

In total, Crumedy has played eight games in two NFL seasons and has 165 total snaps. The Packers immediately signed Crumedy to their futures roster after the 2025 season. He spent the entire summer in Green Bay.

He played 98 snaps in the preseason and had a PFF grade of 81.3, which was excellent. Crumedy just so happened to be in a room that was crowded entering the year, and they could not find a way to keep him on the active roster.

However, his strong preseason did not go unnoticed. The former draft pick was the first name the Texans looked to when they lost a player who was expected to be in their defensive rotation.

Packers Have Deep Defensive Line Room

The Packers are still deep in their defensive front. As things stand, they have Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks as returning starters. They also added Javon Hargrave in free agency on a two-year, $23M deal, so he will have a role.

Beyond that, rookie third-round pick Chris McClellan is expected to get more work as the season progresses. Jonathan Ford had an even better preseason than Crumedy, forcing the team to keep him. The same can be said for Anthony Campbell, who came out of nowhere to force his way onto the roster.

Green Bay kept so many defensive linemen, but will be without Warren Brinson for the first week of the season. Brinson has been banged up and has not practiced all week. So, the team has needed the depth. They will take six active defensive linemen into the regular-season opener.

Green Bay released wide receiver Bo Melton, and they plan to re-sign him to the practice squad. That would take the spot that Crumedy left. However, now they have an open roster spot.