Packers Two-Time Pro Bowler Returns to Practice

Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers are clinging to the sixth seed in the Wild Card. Separated by one game from the fifth-seeded Minnesota Vikings and seventh-seeded Washington Commanders, the Packers are playing for the playoff lives in the final four weeks of the season.

They can theoretically still win the division, although last Thursday’s loss vs. the Detroit Lions makes the chance of that slim. Green Bay could also miss the playoffs if the Los Angeles Rams or Atlanta Falcons finish the season strong.

Either way, the Packers need to play their best stretch of football over the next month to clinch a playoff birth for a second consecutive season.

One area the team can improve is their secondary. Cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Eric Stokes struggled in the loss against Detroit. They combined to allow eight catches for 68 yards and one touchdown on eleven targets.

The injury to two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander has left a ripple effect, causing Nixon, Stokes, and Carrington Valentine to play out of their primary positions. But that could be changing soon.

Jaire Alexander Inching Closer to Return

Jaire Alexander was a full participant in practice for the first time since the Packers’ Week 11 win vs. the Chicago Bears. Alexander, who initially suffered a PCL injury to his knee in Week 9, attempted to play against Chicago but removed himself after just ten snaps.

After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Matt LaFleur left the door open for Alexander’s return this Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

“I have to go back and watch the tape. But from when I was watching, he looked like he was moving around well. We’ll see how it transpires over the course of the week. Hopefully, he’ll be ready to roll [ vs. Seahawks].”

LaFleur did not list Alexander on the injury report, which could be more proof Alexander’s knee is on the mend.

If Alexander does return this week, the Packers can finally play their top three cornerbacks — something they will need against the Seahawks’ offense.

Alexander’s Impact vs. Seahawks

Jaire Alexander has the eighth-best coverage grade among cornerbacks and the highest on the Packers, per Pro Football Focus. Having Alexander back on the field should give Green Bay’s secondary enough to match whatever Seattle throws their way.

When asked about the Seahawks receivers, LaFleur spoke highly of the team’s top two targets.

“[Jaxon Smith-Njigba] is somebody we studied extensively coming out in the draft, and he’s round into a pretty darn good receiver. I know D.K. [Metcalf] has missed a few games. But he’s gotten more opportunity, and you’re seeing the production out there. He’s become a go-to guy for them.”

Smith-Njigba and Metcalf have combined for 1,723 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Another reason Alexander could be returning a the perfect time.

With Alexander on the field, the Packers are 6-1 and possess a true shutdown cornerback willing to shadow the opposing team’s best receiver. On 25 targets this season, Alexander has allowed just 14 receptions, giving him a reception percentage allowed inside the top 20.

With key games against the Seahawks and Vikings ahead, Alexander’s presence can shape the future of Green Bay’s season.