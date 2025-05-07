Update on Jaire Alexander’s Future With Packers is Turning Heads

The Green Bay Packers have been largely expected to move on from All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander during the 2025 offseason, but it seems as though expectations are beginning to change in the aftermath of the 2025 NFL draft.

Alexander’s future with the Packers has been one of the biggest offseason storylines for the team in 2025. While a two-time All-Pro, Alexander has missed 10 games in each of the past two seasons, largely because of injuries. The 28-year-old star cornerback also openly pondered his future in January, casting doubt on his chances of returning.

Furthermore, the reporting from trusted Packers beat writers has supported the notion that Alexander has likely played his final snaps for the team. Following the draft, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reaffirmed that the Packers had made their decision to move on from Alexander in February and have not wavered from it.

The winds seem to have shifted following the NFL draft, though.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are on the path to reconciliation with Alexander after they passed on cornerbacks in the first six rounds of the draft. Fowler also wrote that the two sides are “working on a resolution that should materialize soon.”

The Packers passing on cornerback for the first six rounds seems to signify that Jaire Alexander is staying with the team, barring a unique trade offer or a contractual stalemate,” Fowler wrote on May 7.

“The Packers and Alexander are working on a resolution that should materialize soon. A revised contract for Alexander, due $17.5 million in cash this year, to balance his injury history with his longtime status as an elite corner might be the most sensible play.”

Keeping Jaire Alexander Makes Sense After 2025 Draft

Before the draft, the air around Alexander’s future with the Packers stunk of departure. All signs from local and national insiders suggested the team wanted to move on from him in 2025, and reports indicated the Packers were shopping Alexander in trade talks.

Beyond that, Alexander’s situation has been understandably frustrating for the Packers. He signed a four-year, $84 million extension during the 2022 offseason and played to a Pro Bowl level in his first season afterward, but injuries have limited him to 14 games in the most recent two seasons, which is difficult to overlook given his expensive cap hit.

Ultimately, though, the Packers finding a way to retain Alexander for the 2025 season is the best move for them following a mostly fruitless haul at the position during the draft.

The Packers have added veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs and seventh-round pick Micah Robinson to the room over the past two months, but they also lost several depth players in Eric Stokes (a former first-round pick), Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell. While a primary rotation consisting of Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and safety Javon Bullard in the slot could work for their secondary, it is stronger with Alexander.

Now, the Packers might struggle to get Alexander to revise his contract, but perhaps he would find that preferred to an outright release, at which point teams could wait until he clears waivers and negotiate a new contract with him at a presumably lower rate.

Either way, if there is a path back together, the Packers should put effort into finding it.

Could Packers Still Find Trade Partner for Jaire Alexander?

Alternatively, the Packers could still attempt to find a trade partner for Alexander in the next three months leading into training camp; though, it is harder in a post-draft world.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Packers have had “exploratory trade talks” with other teams involving Alexander as they navigate their options. She added that two teams have been monitoring Alexander’s availability for “quite some time.”

Alexander is not currently attending the Packers’ voluntary offseason team activities (OTAs), which Anderson says is part of an “understanding in place” between him and the team that they must agree on his roster and contract before he will attend OTAs. While Fowler’s intel suggests the Packers are optimistic they can figure out a solution, his hard line in the sand about his attendance could eventually try their patience.

Anderson also reported that a release is still on the table for Alexander.