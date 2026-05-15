Packers’ Recently Waived DT Claimed By Jeff Hafley’s Dolphins

A recently waived Green Bay Packers defensive tackle will reunite with former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in Miami as a new member of the Dolphins.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire for May 14, the Dolphins claimed 24-year-old defensive tackle James Ester off waivers from the Packers on Thursday, bringing in the two-year practice-squad player for an opportunity to compete for a roster role in Miami.

The Packers had waived Ester — a 2024 UDFA signing — on May 13 to clear a roster spot for new cornerback MJ Devonshire Jr., whom they had claimed off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders one day earlier. Ester spent two seasons on Green Bay’s practice squad, but he played zero regular-season snaps and saw zero elevation opportunities.

Even still, it is notable that the Dolphins — who count Hafley as their head coach and former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager — have taken an interest in Ester. He will face an uphill battle trying to make Miami’s 53-man roster, though, as the Dolphins return five of their top six defensive tackles from last season.

Multiple Packers Have Joined Dolphins With Jeff Hafley

Ester may be the latest former Packer to join Hafley with the Dolphins (not that he had much say in the matter), but he is not the only one to go from Green Bay to Miami.

The Dolphins have three members of the Packers’ 2025 team on their 90-man offseason roster in the midst of their offseason program. Most notable among them is quarterback Malik Willis, who spent the past two seasons as the Packers’ top backup behind starter Jordan Love. Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with Miami in March.

Willis could have a golden opportunity with the Dolphins in 2026 after using his two-year stint with the Packers to revitalize his career. He was impressive in his three fill-in starts for Love over the past two years, including against Baltimore in 2025’s Week 17 matchup — in which he completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown and added nine rushes for another 60 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 41-24 defeat.

Sullivan and Hafley have also added tight end Ben Sims and safety Zayne Anderson in free agency. Sims played all 17 games for the Packers in both 2023 and 2024 and saw action in three games in 2025 before the team waived him. Anderson also played a considerable number of games (47) for the Packers over his three seasons in Green Bay, spending most of his time on special teams but tallying his first interception in 2024.

Packers Also Signed Final Draft Pick to Rookie Deal

Having one of their players claimed on the waiver wire was not the only contribution that the Packers made to the NFL’s daily transaction report for Thursday, May 13.

The Packers also announced three other roster moves, including them claiming wide receiver Brenden Rice off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. To make room for Rice — the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice — the Packers waived tight end Luke Lachey with a failed physical designation after claiming him off waivers on May 12.

Additionally, the Packers signed second-round cornerback Brandon Cisse to his rookie contract, officially locking up the last unsigned member of their 2026 NFL draft class.

The Packers had previously signed all five of their other draft picks — center/guard Jager Burton, edge rusher Dani Dennis Sutton, cornerback Domani Jackson, kicker Trey Smack and defensive tackle Chris McClellan — to their rookie deals on May 1.