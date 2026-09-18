Packers All-Pro Doubtful to Suit Up Against the Jets, 4 Questionable

The Green Bay Packers‘ defense did not exactly make a statement in conceding 25 points to the Carson-Wentz lead Minnesota Vikings – with the offense allowing the other 14 off of a pick-six and a fumble on consecutive drives.

This week Green Bay will look to get back to winning ways in order to avoid their longest losing streak in 35 years, since 1990/91.

However, the team will likely have to stop Breece Hall and the emerging Jets offensive line without veteran nose tackle and All-Pro Javon Hargrave, who was listed as “doubtful” to play on Sunday.

Javon Hargrave “Doubtful” for Sunday Against the Jets

“Packers injury report: DT Jovan Hargrave (concussion) is doubtful. It means rookie Chris McClellan and Anthony Campbell should see more snaps versus Jets.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein posted on X on Friday afternoon.

Fellow defensive tackle Warren Brinson is listed as “out”, whilst edge rusher Lukas Van Ness once again had limited participation in practice and was designated as “questionable” alongside offensive line starters Zach Bako-Bewele and Aaron Banks – the latter of whom missed Week 1’s loss with a knee injury.

Free agent addition Benjamin St. Juste, who played just one snap on defense last weekend, is also questionable to play with a hamstring injury.

Who Will Be Called Upon in Hargrave’s Likely Absence?

Hargrave’s absence – as noted by Silverstein – will likely mean that rookie Chris McClellan sees more time on the field after getting 43% of defensive snaps (28 total) against Minnesota, with Anthony Campbell also potentially in line for more actions after being inactive in Week 1.

But it may well be that Jonathan Ford, who was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Green Bay before returning to the team in December 2025 after a stint with the Chicago Bears, will be the primary beneficiary of Hargrave’s absence, in terms of playing time.

Ford is listed as Hargrave’s no. 2 and is the most natural replacement for the former Philadelphia Eagle at nose tackle; coming in at 6’5, 338 lbs, Ford is not moved easily. Ford also played 28 snaps in Week 1.

Regardless of who is there, the defensive line will need to improve from its debut showing if Green Bay wants to seriously consider themselves contenders.