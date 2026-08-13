Packers Versatile DB Making Strong Roster Push As Preseason Approaches

The Green Bay Packers competition in the defensive backfield continues to create intrigue. Jaylin Simpson is entering his third year in the NFL and his second in the Packers’ secondary. However, it appears he is starting to find his footing in the NFL as he makes a roster push this preseason.

Bill Huber of Packers On SI declared him a player with soaring stock.

“After a solid start to training camp, he strung together big-time performances at Family Night on Friday and again on Sunday and Monday,” wrote Huber. “With experience at cornerback, safety and the slot, which is where he lined up on Tuesday, he could provide multipositional depth.”

Huber said that Simpson has been playing with the second team in all of those roles. So, he is a player to watch in the preseason.

The Packers secondary is deep, but there are questions throughout. That, combined with Simpson’s play this summer, is making him a player to watch in the preseason.

All Eyes on Green Bay Packers Defensive Back Jaylin Simpson

Simpson was a fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts coming out of Auburn. He did not stick with the Colts, though. He was signed by the New York Jets off of the Colts’ practice squad during his rookie year. However, Simpson was cut early in the offseason in 2025 and caught on with the Packers.

Simpson played 50 snaps as an outside cornerback for the Colts in the 2024 preseason. In 2025, he played 19 snaps in the preseason, but he played safety. Now, he appears to be combining his experience with both to make a push for the roster.

The versatility is what is setting him apart.

Packers Need Versatility On the Back End in 2026

With Jonathan Gannon running the defense, the team wants to put their third cornerback into more of a versatile role. They want the nickel to be able to play safety and the safeties to be able to come into the nickel.

However, the team currently has Javon Bullard on the sideline with a lower-body injury. They also waived injured slot cornerback Johnathan Baldwin. They currently have third safety Kitan Oladapo playing in the slot.

That is why Simpson is behind him in the slot. Still, with Oladapo moving into the slot, it also makes Simpson the most likely candidate to be the backup safety behind Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams.

The fact that he is the backup in three different positions should give him a strong chance to stick around on the roster.

When you add in that he has been playing cornerback as well, and the team is getting thin there, the depth chart really opens up. Carrington Valentine was hurt, and Kamal Hadden has been eased back into the mix. This has allowed Simpson to get more work on the outside, as he becomes a player who can fill in at all levels.

Where Simpson plays, how much he plays, and how good he looks are all major questions facing the Packers this preseason.