Packers Former 5th-Round Pick Thrust Into Starting Chance

Green Bay Packers safety Kitan Oladapo has found himself in an interesting spot where he could end up starting for the team. With slot cornerback Javon Bullard out, the team has shifted Oladapo into the role, and he has been working with the first team without Bullard.

As the Packers get ready to open the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the expectation is for Oladapo to play with the starting defense.

Bullard is expected to be back before Week 1. However, Oladapo has a chance to take advantage and put out tape that he has not been able to show yet.

Green Bay Packers Safety Kitan Oladapo in Line to Start in Preseason

In the Jonathan Gannon defense, the nickel defender is essentially a third safety. They have to drop back, be versatile, and change coverages. So, the Packers did not just want to stick a cornerback in there with Bullard out.

They had been working Johnathan Baldwin in behind Bullard, but Baldwin was waived injured a day before the Bullard injury occurred. So, with the top two options quickly down, the team shifted to their former fifth-round pick.

Oladapo was selected 170th by the Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games on defense during his rookie season, playing in just 68 snaps. He also played 65 snaps on special teams.

In 2025, he appeared in only three games on defense again and once again played just 68 snaps. However, his special teams role improved. He became a five-phase player and had 199 total snaps.

The progress is notable enough for him to come back for a third season as a near-roster lock. Now, he is ascending the depth chart.

Packers Are Getting Thin in the Secondary

Oladapo leaves them thin at safety outside of the nickel spot, which is why he is a lock to make the team. Right now, they have Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney as the starters, but Oladapo is the third safety and starting slot.

Mark Perry is in the mix, and his special teams value is giving him a legitimate role. However, this is a year three player who has mostly been a journeyman before this. He entered training camp hoping to stick to the practice squad and will nearly make the roster because there are so few options.

Murvin Kenion is behind him, but the rookie UDFA has not been involved so far. So, the team signed Trey Dean and Tra Fluellen less than a week before their first preseason game. Both are expected to have big roles, as the team will not push the starters deep into the game.

So, we should see plenty of Perry, Dean, Kenion, and Fluellen in the three-safety looks and splitting work late in the second half.

The question will be who comes in as the third safety behind Oladapo. That player might end up being an injury away from a real role on the defense. That would be quite the rise if it were Dean or Fluellan.