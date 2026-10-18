Packers’ Trade Pitch Lands $53 Million WR After Reed, Moore Injuries

The Green Bay Packers are struggling to find a third wide receiver who can complement the excellence that the duo of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have achieved through five weeks, as multiple waves of injuries have absolutely hammered the position group.

Most recently, Skyy Moore hit the injured reserve list on Saturday, October 17 with a high-ankle sprain that will sideline him for at least the next four weeks. Jayden Reed, who started the year as the team’s WR3 after inking a $50 million-plus deal in the offseason, suffered a neck injury in Week 2 that will sideline him for the remainder of the campaign.

Second-year wideout and 2025 third-round pick Savion Williams is back after missing the first five weeks with an ankle sprain of his own, but he saw just 10 targets and rushed the football only 11 times as a rookie. So while productive based on his usage, Williams is something of a long-shot bet to make a major impact on offense any time in the next few weeks.

As it happens, a few weeks is the approximate timeframe in which the Packers can still make a move ahead of the NFL’s November 10 trade deadline.

And while there are multiple positions the team could reasonably target, including defensive tackle, pass-rusher and even running back given the uncertainty that still surrounds Josh Jacobs after his reinstatement, a sure-handed pass-catcher to line up alongside Watson, Golden and tight end Tucker Kraft should remain near the top of the priority list.

One gettable option is Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns.

Browns’ Current Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy in Range of 3rd-4th Round Draft Pick

Jordan Schultz reported last week that Jeudy is available, though the Browns are looking to acquire a high price in return for his deflated production thus far in 2026.

“The Browns clearly like the young receiver group they have and are building with Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion and Isaiah Bond. Obviously, the tight end Harold Fannin as well,” Schultz said on October 12. “It’s pretty well known around the league that Jeudy is available. But my understanding is Cleveland would like something in that early third-to-fourth [round] range. I’m just not sure they’ll be able to get it.”

The Packers own two fourth-round picks in 2027, their own and one from the Dallas Cowboys. Even with the surplus, however, Green Bay is without a first-round selection next spring and should probably try to negotiate a lesser asset in return for Jeudy, if the team pursues a deal for him at all.

Jerry Jeudy’s Output Has Plummeted Since Pro Bowl Season 2 Years Ago

Jeudy’s three-year, $52.5 million contract runs through 2027. However, his base salary is just $1.5 million, so the salary cap hit for the remainder of this season would be minimal to any team trading for him.

A Pro Bowler after the 2024 campaign, Jeudy’s production fell significantly to 50 receptions for 602 receiving yards and two TDs last year. Across five weeks this season, he has tallied just eight catches for 81 yards.

Part of Jeudy’s drop in production involves the arrival of rookie wideouts in Boston and Concepcion, who have both moved ahead of their older counterpart on the Browns’ depth chart. So a change of scenery could also mean an uptick in stats for the 27-year-old wideout.

Still, a fourth-round pick is probably too much for the Packers to pay for Jeudy. That said, Green Bay might be well bought at the price of a fifth- or sixth-rounder next spring.